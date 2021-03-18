Oil Slips Further on Persistent Demand Recovery Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

BY SECTOR:

MARKET COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured further declines in the crude complex while major equity futures seesawed as bond yields jumped to 14-month high.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their declines for the fifth-consecutive session, pressured by yesterday’s EIA report and persistent demand recovery concerns on a slowdown in vaccination programs abroad. After a number of European countries halted use of the AstraZeneca shot because of concerns about possible side effects and hinted at more lockdown measures, Britain announced that global supply bumps meant its vaccine rollout would be slower than hoped in the coming weeks, further tempering expectations for a recovery in fuel use.

Natural gas futures extended their slide lower, pressured by warming weather forecasts that should stunt demand and ahead of the weekly storage report.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, ExxonMobil submitted a proposal to carry out a pilot project for hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - in Colombia, the oil company and the Andean country's national hydrocarbons agency said on Wednesday. ExxonMobil applied to carry out fracking investigations in Colombia's Valle Medio del Magdalena basin, the ANH said. ExxonMobil confirmed in an email it had submitted a proposal to the ANH, but did not elaborate.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, BP said it was developing plans for the UK's largest blue hydrogen production facility, expanding its investments in carbon reduction technologies to tackle global warming.

According to Reuters, Saipem said it had signed a contract with Eni to build three onshore solar power plants in Italy. Saipem, which is partly owned by energy group Eni, is looking to develop new lines of business to meet an increasing client focus on green technologies.

Hyundai Motor Company signed a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc, the international energy company known as Shell - but this time with a clean mobility twist. The signing ceremony was held online at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang, Korea.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Hess Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary Hess Denmark ApS, which holds a 61.5% interest in the South Arne Field, to Ineos E&P AS for a total consideration of $150 million, effective January 1, 2021.

Marathon Oil announced that Holli C. Ladhani has been elected to the Company's board of directors, effective March 31, 2021.

Murphy Oil announced that its subsidiary, Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA, has closed the previously announced transaction with a fund managed by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC for the sale of Murphy’s entire 50 percent interest in the King’s Quay floating production system (King’s Quay FPS) and associated export lateral pipelines (Associated Laterals) to be located in the Gulf of Mexico. The King’s Quay FPS and Associated Laterals will be co-owned in a joint venture with entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, including ILX Holdings III, LLC. This transaction reimburses Murphy’s past capital expenditures of approximately $270 million related to the King’s Quay FPS and the Associated Laterals.

Westport Fuel Systems announced its Weichai Westport joint venture has agreed to amended terms for the existing technology development and supply agreements between WWI and Westport Fuel Systems. The amendments modify the existing 2018 agreements between Westport Fuel Systems and WWI, and increases WWI’s commitment to purchase Westport Fuel Systems’ flagship high pressure direct injection (“HPDI 2.0™”) systems, while extending the time frame to allow WWI to complete this volume commitment. Under the terms of the revised agreement, Westport Fuel Systems will supply to WWI its proprietary components for no less than 25,000 12-liter engines operating on the HPDI 2.0 fuel system (by December 31, 2024, a volume increase of 28% versus the previous agreement. As one of the largest suppliers in China for natural gas-powered vehicles, WWI currently serves global transportation brands.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR won two contracts worth more than $100 million to provide sustaining base operations services at U.S. military installations throughout the Middle East. KBR's critical logistics and operations support is a part of a strategic, ongoing effort for the U.S. Navy and Air Force in this region.

According to Reuters, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it had closed its criminal investigation into the UK subsidiaries of KBR, a U.S.-listed engineering, procurement and construction company after a "thorough investigation". "The evidence in this case did not meet the evidential test as defined in the code for crown prosecutors," it said in a brief statement.

Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services division has secured a one-year contract extension worth around US$80 million with a key client in Iraq.

TechnipFMC announced it has entered into an agreement with Magnora ASA (Magnora) to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell as bond yields jumped after the Federal Reserve pledged to look past inflation for a while and keep monetary policy loose through 2023. Automakers lifted the German DAX to a record high, while broader European stocks were higher. Japan’s Nikkei ended in the green, propelled by the Fed's projection for a rapid economic growth and pledge for low rates. Spiking U.S. bond yields boosted the dollar, while spot gold fell. Oil prices steadied after official data showed a further increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories. Initial jobless claims data is due later in the day. FedEx and Nike are scheduled to report results after market close.

