Oil Slips as Investors Weigh Economic Concerns in China Against Impact of Supply Cuts

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by further declines in the underlying commodities but supported by another bout of strength in the major equity futures which look to build on yesterday’s gains ahead of several key economic data points. Sector news is thin today.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures carried over yesterday’s pullback into this morning’s session, slipping as investors continue to weigh economic concerns in China's against the impact of supply cuts. China is seen as key to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year but the country's sluggish economic activity has frustrated markets after a post-COVID reopening boost. Attention will now shift to the next round of inventory data which market participants expect to show crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week.

Natural gas futures turned lower this morning, pressured by forecasts for slower than expected gas demand over the next two weeks and as traders continue to eye output data.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with CapeOmega Carbon Storage AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapeOmega AS, to acquire the 40% participating interest held by CapeOmega in the CO2 storage exploration license ExL004 (the "Luna" project).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Permian Resources said upon termination of deal with Earthstone, the company was required to pay Earthstone fee of $175.0 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Aris Water Solutions announced that Nick Patterson will join the Company as Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 28, 2023. In the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Patterson will lead the focus and continued growth of all of Aris’s commercial activities, which includes its produced water handling and water solutions businesses. Mr. Patterson will report to Amanda Brock, Chief Executive Officer and President of Aris.

Halliburton Company announced that its board of directors has declared a 2023 third quarter dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, continued its strong growth in the first half of 2023 following the excellent year 2022. The company was taking advantage of the positive market environment in the energy sector and achieved double-digit growth in all relevant financial figures. A strong revenue growth of over 30 % yielded total sales of MEUR 294.7, backed by robust bookings that saw a 10 % increase to MEUR 299.2. EBIT showed a significant increase of 24 %, reaching MEUR 55.4. Adjusted for exchange losses, EBIT margin climbed to a high of 20.7 %, reflecting strong operational execution. Net liquidity remained high at MEUR 24.5 and the gearing ratio was at minus 5.7 %. In addition, an excellent Free Cashflow of MEUR 27.0 underlines SBO's strong financial footing. The company paid a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share in the second quarter.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as optimism around a keenly-awaited earnings report from Nvidia kept megacap growth stocks on a strong footing. European shares advanced, driven by technology shares. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended higher, while China stocks rebounded but still hovered around nine-month lows. Gold gained as the dollar backtracked on global risk appetite, hurt by a jump in U.S. government bond yields. Oil prices steadied as investors remained sour on China's economic prospects and demand from the world's top crude importer, limiting the impact of supply cuts.

