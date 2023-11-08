Oil Slips Amid Demand Concerns in the US and China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by further declines in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were again little changed after S&P 500 registered its longest winning streak since 2021.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures have extended their steep slide lower for the second-straight session and are now sitting at three-month lows, slipping on lingering concern over waning demand in the United States and China and following last night’s API. After revising expectation that crude oil production in the US will rise slightly less than previously expected, the EIA also said they now anticipate that U.S. petroleum consumption will fall by 300,000 bpd this year, down from its previous forecast of a 100,000 bpd increase. The government report followed data out of China that showed its total exports of goods and services contracted more quickly than expected. With no official DOE data this week, traders also paid close attention to last night’s API report which showed a surprise ~12mm barrels build in crude stocks last week. Analyst had expected a 300k barrel draw. The DOE will release two weeks worth of data next Wednesday. On a more bullish note for crude prices, OPEC published a report commenting they expect the global economy to grow and drive fuel demand despite economic challenges including high inflation and interest rates.

Natural gas futures are on pace for their third-consecutive day of declines, continuing to reel on reports showing record output and on forecasts for mild weather to continue through late November, keeping heating demand low and allowing utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for at least a couple more weeks. The lack of a storage report this week from the EIA has also added to the market volatility with investors having to rely mainly on weather forecast.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Nokia’s research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, and Aramco have signed a non-binding R&D collaboration agreement to support Industry 4.0/4IR digital use-case creation and proof of concept development for priority industrial sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Petrobras informed that the Riograndense Petroleum Refinery (RPR)has reached a historic milestone by processing 100% soybean oil in an industrial refining unit for the first time. The test, carried out between the end of October and the beginning of November, opens a new world frontier for biorefining. The technology, developed at Petrobras' Research, Development and Innovation Center (CENPES), makes it possible to use 100%renewable raw materials as feedstock, with process and catalyst innovations, generating fully renewable petrochemical products. The processing of 100% renewable raw materials in a fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit is the first in the world

Inditex founder Amancio Ortega's investment firm Pontegadea is pushing further into renewable energy, closing in on a deal with Repsol to buy a 49% stake in its wind farms and photovoltaic power plants in Spain, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, has signed agreement with Shell Aviation to bring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the flagship private terminal in Dubai, becoming the first to offer SAF to customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Civitas Resources announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Third Quarter 2023 Highlights: Average daily sales volumes of 235.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") and 113.8 thousand barrels of oil per day, which benefited from the addition of two months of Permian Basin volumes; Total capital expenditures of $432.0 million; GAAP net income of $139.7 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $708.9 million; Net cash provided by operating activities of $519.5 million and free cash flow of $205.6 million

Devon Energy reported financial and operational results for the third-quarter 2023. Devon reported net earnings of $910 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.1 billion, or $1.65 per diluted share, a 40 percent increase from the prior quarter. Devon’s operating cash flow totaled $1.7 billion in the third quarter. With capital reinvestment rates at 52 percent of cash flow, Devon generated $843 million of free cash flow in the quarter, a more than two-fold increase versus the second quarter.

Based on the third-quarter financial performance, Devon declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.77 per share, an increase of 57 percent from the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Occidental announced net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.2 billion, or $1.20 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 billion, or $1.18 per diluted share.

Occidental announced that BlackRock will invest $550 million on behalf of clients in the development of STRATOS, the world’s largest Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility, in Ector County, Texas. Through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business, BlackRock has signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture with Occidental through its subsidiary 1PointFive that will own STRATOS.

Ovintiv announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results: The Company recorded net earnings of $406 million, or $1.47 per diluted share of common stock. Included in net earnings were net losses on risk management of $282 million, before tax; Cash from operating activities was $906 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $1,112 million and capital investment totaled approximately $834 million, resulting in $278 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow; Third quarter capital investment of $834 million was lower than the third quarter guidance range of $840 million to $890 million resulting from capital efficiencies; Third quarter average total production volumes were at the high end or above Company guidance on all products at approximately 572 MBOE/d, including 214 Mbbls/d of oil and condensate, 87 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,625 MMcf/d of natural gas.

Permian Resources announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operational results. For the third quarter, Permian Resources generated net cash provided by operating activities of $481 million and adjusted free cash flow of $165 million (or $178 million, utilizing accrued capex). The Company also reported net income attributable to Class A Common Stock during the third quarter of $45 million, or $0.14 per basic share. Third quarter adjusted net income was $220 million or $0.39 per adjusted basic share.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Flotek Industries announced operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, highlighted by significant improvement in all profitability metrics, including net income and the first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA since the third quarter of 2018. Revenue: Flotek reported total revenues of $47.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, which was an increase of 4% compared to total revenues of $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's non-ProFrac chemistry revenues have grown each quarter in 2023 and increased 23% as compared to the year ago quarter. Revenues not attributable to ProFrac comprised 38% of total company revenues during the third quarter of 2023. Net Income (Loss) and EPS: Flotek reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to a net loss of $18.8 million, or ($1.50) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 was $22.6 million as compared to a net loss of $23.3 million for the comparable period of 2022. Net income/(loss) for the third quarter of 2022 and nine-month periods of 2023 and 2022 included non-cash gains/(losses) on the fair value measurement of convertible notes payable totaling ($4.3) million, $30.0 million, and $9.0 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP): Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to negative $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Smart Sand announced results for the third quarter of 2023. Revenues were $76.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $74.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $71.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenues increased in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to contractual shortfall revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2023 revenues increased, compared to third quarter 2022, due to higher sales volumes. For the third quarter of 2023, the company had net income of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $6.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and a net income of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income was higher in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to the income tax benefit recorded in the second quarter. The improvement in net income in the current year period relative to the comparable period in 2022 was primarily due to higher gross profit due to higher sand sales revenues from increased sales volumes.

DRILLERS

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results: Total revenue of $1.0 billion; Net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share; Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $55 million, or $0.20 per share; Adjusted EBITDA of $277 million.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Excelerate Energy announced that it has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla). Under the SPA, Petrobangla has agreed to purchase 0.85 to 1.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Excelerate for a term of 15 years beginning January 2026. Excelerate will deliver 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027 and 1 MTPA from 2028 to 2040.

Flex LNG announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Highlights: Net income of $45.1 million and basic earnings per share of $0.84 for the third quarter 2023, compared to net income of $39.0 million and basic earnings per share of $0.73 for the second quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $74.7 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $66.2 million for the second quarter 2023. Adjusted net income of $36.1 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $28.2 million for the second quarter 2023. Adjusted basic earnings per share1 of $0.67 for the third quarter 2023, compared to $0.53 for the second quarter 2023.

New Fortress Energy reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Summary Highlights: Adjusted EBITDA of $208 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $895 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net income of $62 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $334 million in the first nine months of 2023. Adjusted EPS of $0.30 on a fully diluted basis in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.78 in the first nine months of 2023.

New Fortress Energy said it expects to produce first liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Altamira export plant in Mexico by the end of the fourth quarter.

TC Energy released its third quarter results. Net losses attributable to common shares of $0.2 billion or $0.19 per common share compared to net income of $0.8 billion or $0.84 per common share in third quarter 2022. Comparable earnings2 of $1.0 billion or $1.00 per common share compared to $1.1 billion or $1.07 per common share in 2022

Comparable EBITDA of $2.6 billion compared to $2.5 billion in 2022 and segmented earnings of $0.6 billion compared to $1.8 billion in 2022.

TC Energy announced on behalf of its Board of Directors (the Board) that John E. Lowe will be appointed as Chair of the Board, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 edged lower with all eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks later in the day for more clues on how long the U.S. monetary policy could stay restrictive. European shares were little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei ended lower. Oil prices fell on concern over waning demand in the United States and China. Gold eased, while the dollar climbed against a basket of currencies.

