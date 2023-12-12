Oil Slips Amid Concerns Over Excess Supply and Slowing Demand Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker commodity prices, while broader index futures have erased much of their overnight/premarket gains. November CPI rose 0.1% for the month and +3.1% from a year ago, versus estimates of no monthly change and +3.1% Y-o-Y. The reading shows that inflation remains above desired levels, although it continues to decline from much more elevated readings from earlier in 2023. News flow is light across the sector.

Oil slipped on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as concern over excess supply and slowing demand growth outweighed escalating supply risks in the Middle East after an attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis on a tanker. A cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial chemical tanker, causing a fire and damage but no casualties in the latest such attack to heighten safety risks for tankers in vital shipping lanes. Although the attack on the vessel helped oil to rally earlier, "sentiment remains negative", said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "There is no help coming from the demand side of the oil equation. The fundamental backdrop is discouraging."

Natural gas futures are lower by around a nickel, as the commodity flounders near 6-month lows on strong U.S. production, mild winter weather across the U.S., and delays in LNG export development facilities.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Brazilian power company Eletrobras said on it has reached a deal to pay state-run oil firm Petrobras 1.16 billion reais ($234.88 million) in order to settle a legal dispute over so-called compulsory loans. Eletrobras added in a securities filing the agreement puts an end to every judicial dispute related to that lawsuit.

Shell Wind Energy Inc. and Savion Equity, LLC, subsidiaries of Shell plc, have agreed to sell partial ownership stake in two U.S.-based renewable energy projects to InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed). Shell will sell 60% interest in Brazos Wind Holdings, LLC (Brazos), a 182-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm in Fluvanna, Texas, and 50% interest in Madison Fields Class B Member, LLC (Madison Fields), a 180-MW solar development in Madison County, Ohio.

TotalEnergies acquired three start-ups that have benefited from its TotalEnergies On acceleration program based at STATION F in Paris. The success of the collaborations and tests carried out during their participation in the program has led TotalEnergies to negotiate their acquisition and integration into its business units which with they collaborated.

According to Reuters, Abraj Energy Services to sign drilling services contract with TotalEnergies on Dec 13.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Tellurian announced that following the appointment of Martin J. Houston as Chairman of the Board, the Board of Directors has named former General Counsel Daniel Belhumeur as President of Tellurian, and former Deputy General Counsel Meredith Mouer as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Tellurian.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced a 20-year framework agreement with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. Baker Hughes will offer its innovative Aptara Subsea production systems for Chevron Australia's future offshore developments. The Aptara suite, an array of advanced subsea equipment including subsea trees, wellheads, control systems and more, offers adaptable, lightweight and compact TOTEX-lite subsea systems to meet the industry's evolving demands.

Expro renewed and expanded a strategic partnership agreement with Di Drill Survey Services Inc., a leading provider of high-end HPHT logging, Gyro survey services, and magnetic ranging for complex abandonment services to the oil & gas and geothermal sectors, based in Bakersfield, California.

Halliburton Company announced it will work with Libra Consortium, lead by Petrobras, to develop a digital twin for a pre-salt field system in Brazil. The Libra digital twin will help the consortium reduce capital expenditures, accelerate production times, and improve crude oil recovery rate using new insights obtained in a real-time environment. The digital twin is a virtual representation of the physical asset that replicates its behavior and characteristics. It allows operators to run “what if” scenarios to improve decision-making and maximize operational predictability for optimal field development.

SECURE Energy Services announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted for filing the Corporation's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, SECURE may repurchase from time to time up to a maximum of 23,196,967 common shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 8.0% of the 289,078,259 common shares outstanding as at December 8, 2023, or 10% of the Corporation's public float. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading platforms on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Corporation may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. Under TSX rules, not more than 141,689 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 566,756 common shares for the six months ended November 2023) can be purchased on the TSX on any single trading day under the NCIB, except that one block purchase in excess of the daily maximum is permitted per calendar week. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

DRILLERS

Seadrill initiated a share repurchase program on September 12, 2023 to repurchase up to $250 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and NYSE pursuant to an agreement with Arctic Securities AS and its subsidiary, Arctic Securities LLC. For the period from and including September 12, 2023 through the last day of the repurchase program, December 5, 2023, Seadrill purchased a total of 5,817,579 shares at an average price of $42.97 per share, equal to a total of $250 million. As a result, Seadrill hereby announces that the share repurchase program initiated in September 2023 has been completed. Such repurchased shares will be cancelled on or around December 20, 2023.

Transocean announced a minimum 540-day contract for the Transocean Barents with OMV Petrom S.A. in the Romanian Black Sea at a rate of $465,000 per day, excluding additional services. The program is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 and is estimated to contribute approximately $251 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilization and a demobilization fee. For each day over 540 days, including the two option periods, the operating dayrate will be $480,000.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures are slightly above breakeven after inflation levels rose fairly in line for November. European stocks were down. Japan's Nikkei ended in the green on fading hopes of a move by Bank of Japan at its next policy meeting. Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened.

