Oil Slips After Hitting $70 for First Time Since October 2018

Energy stocks are flat as U.S. equity-index futures were mixed, erasing earlier losses, as investors weighed inflation risks and the impact of a minimum corporate tax on technology firms. Treasuries fell, while the dollar reversed a gain.

WTI oil slipped after hitting $70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 as a rally driven by signs of a tightening market eased. Traders cited profit-taking and a fall in Chinese oil imports to a five-month low as reasons for the weakness. “The focus remains on demand, with traffic data suggesting the summer driving season should be positive,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The market should tighten up even further over coming weeks.”

Natural gas is down 1.0% on seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures for Texas and everywhere East of the Mississippi.

Bloomberg reported that BP Plc sees a strong recovery in global crude demand and expects it to last for some time, with U.S. shale production being kept in check, according to Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney. Looney’s comments echo those of other industry executives encouraged by a robust rebound from the pandemic in the U.S., China and Europe.

According to SEC filing, Petrobras informs that it will start on August 15th the scheduled stoppage for 30days of the Mexilhão platform and Route 1 pipeline, which outflows natural gas produced in Mexilhão and in other pre-salt and post-saltplatforms in the Santos Basin. The intervention on Mexilhão platform and Route 1 gas pipeline was planned several months in advance, considering its complexity andthe need for contracting goods and services and coordinating the availability of resources required for its execution.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco hired a group of banks to arrange the inaugural issuance of a benchmark U.S. dollar denominated sukuk, a document showed. The group of banks will arrange a series of fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, a document from one of the banks showed. Aramco plans to issue the sukuk in 3-, 5- and 10-year tranches, subject to market conditions, the document showed.

Civitas Resources, a Colorado energy leader that will be formed upon closing of the recently-announced merger of Bonanza Creek Energy and Extraction Oil & Gasannounced that it has materially advanced its consolidation strategy in the Denver-Julesburg Basin by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Crestone Peak Resources, another leading energy producer in the region. Civitas is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $4.5 billion (based on the closing market equity capitalizations of Extraction and Bonanza Creek as of June 4, 2021), and will be optimally positioned to increase efficiencies through combining operations across more than half a million net acres and an estimated production base of approximately 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ring Energy provided an update on its derivate positions for 2021 and 2022 as it opportunistically responds to an improved crude oil price environment. It bought back a 1,500 barrels of oil per day (“Bbl/d”) call option for June 1 through December 31, 2021, and entered into an approximate 879 Bbls/d calendar 2022 swap contract for no net cost;

Anticipate more than 320,000 barrels of crude oil sales for June 1 through December 31, 2021, to be realized at a higher level than the $55.35 per barrel ceiling price previously in place. Additionally, the 2022 swap position is priced higher than the $45.66 per barrel collective average price previously in place; and expected increase to cash flow from higher realized pricing in 2021 will primarily be used to further pay down debt.

Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services to Market Perform from Outperform.

TGS, in partnership with PGS announced that it has commenced acquisition of the Cape Anguille 3D program. This program expands the TGS-PGS joint venture with an additional 10,000 square kilometers of 3D coverage offshore Newfoundland.

Transocean announced that it has agreed with Sembcorp Marine’s subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd (JSPL), on the delayed delivery of the ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan. As part of the agreement, JSPL has agreed to accept deferred payment for both rigs.

Pembina Pipeline reinforced its view of the substantial value opportunity for shareholders of Inter Pipeline through the board-supported strategic combination with Pembina. Pembina also cautioned Inter Pipeline shareholders not to tender their shares to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.'s opportunistic, hostile offer that would deny them the significant potential upside of a combined company, while also creating tax exposure.

U.S. stock index futures fell as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax. European stocks were in the green as losses in commodity-linked shares sparked by downbeat China export data more than offset another run of gains in automakers. Japanese shares closed higher. The dollar gained, while gold prices slipped. Oil prices fell, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports.

