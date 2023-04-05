Oil Slightly Lower Amid Cooling U.S. Economy Against Expectations for a Draw in U.S. Crude Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the broader market futures. U.S equities are expected to open lower as investor concerns over a slowing economy increased following the release of softer-than-expected private payrolls data for March. Investors will be looking out for U.S non-farm payrolls data due this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil are slightly lower as the market balances a cooling U.S economy against expectations for a draw in U.S crude inventories and short covering in energy contracts. Following yesterday’s drop in U.S. job openings data for February, investors are seeing more signs the labor market is easing, which may encourage the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes. The API reported a draw of about 4.3 million barrels from crude inventories in the week ending March 31st, indicating a rise in demand. Additionally, the OPEC+ production cuts are serving as an overhang and continue to lend support.

Natural gas futures are higher as rising outflows to LNG export plants outweigh forecasts for warmer weather in key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil has ended a major campaign to find oil in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Exxon Mobil said changes in oil and gas prices would impact its first-quarter upstream earnings by $400 million to $1 billion compared with the fourth quarter.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

While confirming all the terms of the Development & Production Contract signed in 2021, TotalEnergies and the Iraqi Government have, through exchanges in the past months, including in 4 occasions between Prime Minister Al-Sudani and Chairman & CEO Patrick Pouyanné, jointly defined the necessary conditions and mutual insurances to move forward with the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

W&T Offshore announced that the Company was the apparent high bidder on two blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 259 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on March 29, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite has been awarded an approximately $126 million contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific for the construction of buildings and infrastructure which will support the relocation of U.S. Marines to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Guam, USA. The project will be funded by NAVFAC Pacific and be included in Granite’s 2023 first-quarter CAP.

KBR announced it has been named the primary integrated project management contractor across BP's global hydrogen project portfolio.

DRILLERS

Noble announced that Noble Finance II LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, has priced a private offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of new unsecured 8.000% Senior Notes due 2030. Noble intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to (i) to fund the redemption (the "Redemption") of all of the outstanding 11%/ 13%/ 15% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2028 (the "Second Lien Notes") issued by Noble Finance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent, (ii) pay any premiums, fees and expenses related to the Redemption and the issuance of the 2030 Notes, (iii) to repay the outstanding borrowings under the $350 million term loan facility borrowed by Parent's subsidiary, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and (iv) the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Valaris announced the pricing of their private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030. The Offering was upsized to $700 million in aggregate principal amount of Second Lien Notes from the original offering size of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of Second Lien Notes. The Second Lien Notes mature on April 30, 2030 and will be issued at par. The Offering is expected to close on April 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped ahead of release of another set of economic data that is expected to provide clues on the state of the U.S. economy amid concerns that the Fed's rate hike campaign could trigger a sharp downturn. March's private payroll numbers from ADP, February's trade balance data and ISM's and S&P non-manufacturing PMI numbers for March are on the economic calendar. European shares were trading in the red after data signalled a slower-than-expected pick-up in the euro-zone's economic recovery. Japanese shares ended lower, weighed down by automobile and energy stocks. The dollar edged higher after hitting a two-month low earlier. Gold prices advanced. Oil prices were steady as economic worries balanced announcement of OPEC's volunary output cuts and expectations of decline in U.S. crude stocks.

