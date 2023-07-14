Oil Slightly Lower Amid Bullish Sentiment Over U.S. Demand Bolstered by Supply Disruption in Libya and Nigeria

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, looking past mild weakness in the crude complex and supported by strength in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures turned positive as JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo commenced second-quarter earnings for big U.S. banks on a strong note.

Following three-consecutive sessions of gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading slightly lower but remain on course for a weekly gain, with bullish sentiment over U.S. demand bolstered by supply disruption in Libya and Nigeria. During the previous session, some oilfields in Libya were shut down because of a local tribe's protest against the kidnapping of a former minister. Separately, Shell suspended loadings of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil owing to a potential leak at a terminal.

Natural gas futures are trading higher as preliminary estimates for EIA storage data week-ending today has a build of +46 to +56 Bcf vs the 5-year average of +45 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

U.S. government officials repeatedly warned Exxon Mobil to avoid doing business with two mining magnates in Guyana, who face a U.S. investigation on suspicions of money laundering, drug trafficking and gold smuggling, according to five people with knowledge of the matter and two intelligence reports seen by Reuters.

Denbury said upon termination of merger agreement with Exxon Mobil the company would be required to pay Exxon termination fee of $144 million.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Kosmos Energy alongside its joint venture partners Tullow Oil plc (operator), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Petro SA is pleased to announce the successful start-up of the Jubilee South East (JSE) project, offshore Ghana.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite has been awarded Option X for the Polychrome Area Improvements Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in Denali National Park in Alaska. This construction option is $51.5M, bringing the total value of awarded options to $67M since preconstruction began in January 2023.

USA Compression Partners announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the second-quarter of 2023. The distribution will be paid on August 4, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The Dow and the S&P 500 rose after JPMorgan and Wells Fargo posted a rise in second quarter profits. European shares were little changed but remained on course to log their biggest weekly percentage jump in over three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes soon. In Asian equity markets, Chinese stocks were up on signs of authorities taking measures to aid economic recovery, while Japan's Nikkei reversed course to end lower due to caution ahead of the central bank's policy meeting. Gold slipped as a buoyant dollar remained a stumbling block for bullion. Oil prices were slightly lower, but Brent crude hovered above $81 a barrel, supported by supply disruption in Libya and Nigeria. Later in the day, data on import and export prices are due to be released.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.