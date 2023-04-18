Oil Slides Lower, Falling on Fears of Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by mild weakness in the underlying commodities but supported by some strength in the major equity futures which gained on better-than-expected earnings results.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued slide lower for a second day, falling on fears of another interest rate hikes and wider concern about the growth outlook. Prices were also pressured by the Iraq federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government taking a step towards a resumption in northern oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan after they were halted last month. Upbeat economic data out of China showing their economy grew by a faster than expected 4.5% in the 1Q and that oil refinery throughput rose to record levels in March, stemmed the declines.

Natural gas futures inched lower in early trading following two-consecutive days of outsized gains, steadying on moderating weather forecasts.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron seek a drilling ship to explore for natural gas off Cyprus, Egypt and Israel as the U.S. energy major looks to meet growing demand in the region and Europe, two sources told Reuters.

ExxonMobil intended to set up new co to conduct finished lubricants & chemical marketing activities under ExxonMobil brand in Thailand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor's wholly-owned trading company Danske Commodities has completed its first trades in the Brazilian power market, Danske said in a statement on Tuesday.

Operations at the Njord A oil and gas platform in the Norwegian Sea will resume at normal levels on Tuesday after being halted becausee of an oil leak, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol to an Equal Weight from Overweight.

Shell said it has restarted operations at the Pierce field in the UK Central North Sea, following an upgrade to allow gas to be produced at the location after years of it producing only oil.

TotalEnergies announced the main indicators, estimated financial information and key elements impacting TotalEnergies’ first quarter 2023 aggregates. Hydrocarbon production is expected to exceed 2.5 Mboe/d this quarter, up by close to 50 kboe/d compared to the previous quarter1, benefiting in particular from the start-up of gas production on Block 10 in Oman and the acquisition of an interest in the SARB / Umm Lulu oil fields in the United Arab Emirates. Besides the effect of the deconsolidation of Novatek as of January 1, 2023, the results of the Integrated LNG segment, while remaining very significant, will be impacted by the lower demand for LNG in Europe due to the mild winter weather and high inventory levels. Refining & Chemicals results are expected to be higher given the sustained refining margins during the quarter.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Fervo Energy announced a $10 million strategic investment from Devon Energy. The investment initiates a partnership between two technical leaders and applies Devon’s 50-plus years of innovation in oil and gas to Fervo’s advanced geothermal capabilities.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Longview Fusion Energy Systems, Inc. to serve as its engineering and construction partner in designing and planning laser fusion energy for the global energy market.

Fluor announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC (H2C) – a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., with Fluor and Amentum – to execute the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract. The new contract has an estimated ceiling of $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period for environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington state.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that its Industrial and Specialty Products segment will increase prices for most of its non-contracted products used primarily in glass, filtration, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products and other applications.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that its Montana Renewables subsidiary has achieved design throughput capacity at its Great Falls, MT facility.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street stock index futures rose as investors braced for a busy day of earnings, though the optimism was dampened by the possibility of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. European stocks were trading in the green, following a better-than-expected Chinese economic data. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei climbed, boosted by gains in banks on positive U.S. data and as a weaker yen lifted exporters. Oil fell for a second day on worries of a wider concern about the growth outlook. Gold prices rose, buoyed by a weaker dollar.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.