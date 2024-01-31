Oil Slides Amid Demand Concerns as Investors Digest China’s Manufacturing Activity

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major equity futures which dropped amid lackluster AI forecasts from mega cap tech companies. In company news, Phillips 66 released fourth-quarter results of $1.3 billion or $2.86 per share; adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion or $3.09 per share; $2.2 billion of operating cash flow, and $1.6 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Hess reported net income of $413 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. A couple of rating changes were made by Seaport Research Partners in U.S E&Ps, and by TPH Energy Research in MLPs & pipelines.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures slid 1% this morning, giving back most of yesterday’s gains on demand concerns as investors digested China’s manufacturing activity which contracted for the fourth-consecutive month in January. Oil forecasts such as OPEC’s, expect China to aid in oil demand growth in 2024, however, traders are jittery amid the latest signs of a struggling economy. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in-line with consensus and rose to 49.2 in January from 49.0 in December, driven by a rise in output but still below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

Natural gas futures are higher on storage estimates which point to a higher-than-average draw, despite forecasts for warmer temperatures. Consensus is looking for a draw of (202) Bcf vs the 5-yr average of (185) Bcf. This comes following last week’s reported storage draw of (326) Bcf, the third largest pull-on record.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi Arabia's surprise announcement reversing its oil expansion plan was at least six months in the making and was based on uncertainty around market needs for additional spare capacity, an industry source told Reuters. Aramco was ordered by the Saudi energy ministry to halt plans to boost its maximum sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels a day (mbpd), returning to the previous 12 mbpd target.

Saudi Arabia is considering a reviving plans for a follow-on share offering in Saudi Aramco to raise at least $10 billion as early as February, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Hess reported net income of $413 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $497 million, or $1.61 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $501 million, or $1.63 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $522 million, or $1.69 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year quarter reflects lower realized gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) selling prices, partially offset by higher production volumes, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Seaport Research Partners upgraded SM Energy to Buy from Neutral.

Seaport Research Partners downgraded Southwestern Energy to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Select Water Solutions announced the acquisition of strategic water infrastructure assets in the Haynesville Shale and Rockies regions for approximately $90 million of aggregate cash consideration. These acquisitions will add approximately 450,000 barrels per day of permitted disposal capacity to Select's Water Infrastructure segment across 21 active saltwater disposal wells, two slurry injection wells, a solids treatment facility and a number of approved permits for additional recycling and disposal facility development. The active disposal operations are supported by a significant portfolio of interconnected gathering pipelines, strategic surface acreage and right-of-way, and multiple long-term pipeline gathering and dedication contracts.

SLB announced that it is reaffirming its full-year 2024 financial guidance.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced fourth-quarter earnings. Fourth Quarter: Fourth-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion or $2.86 per share; adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion or $3.09 per share; $2.2 billion of operating cash flow; $1.6 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases; Strong Refining operations at 92% utilization and 107% market capture; Record NGL fractionation volumes and LPG export volumes.

Phillips 66 said it has shut a section of a natural gas pipeline it operates in the Oklahoma Panhandle after fire and rupture that occurred.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) announced that each company has been approved for uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange from the NYSE American. The common stock of Cheniere and the common units of Cheniere Partners will cease trading on the NYSE American after market close on February 2, 2024, and will commence trading on the NYSE effective at the opening of trading on February 5, 2024. Cheniere and Cheniere Partners will continue to trade under the symbols “LNG” and “CQP” respectively.

TPH Energy Research upgraded Kinder Morgan to Buy from Hold.

TPH Energy Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline to Hold from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures slid over 1% as rising AI cost projections from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft disappointed investors, driving a slide in mega-cap and chip stocks, while all eyes were on the Federal Reserve's policy decision expected later in the day. ADP employment data is scheduled during the day. Qualcomm, CH Robinson, and Metlife are expected to report after the market closes. European stocks were flat. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei notched its best January in 26 years after shaking off early chip-led declines, while Chinese and Hong Kong stocks extended losses. The dollar rose as traders waited on a U.S. rates decision to round out January. Oil prices fell as lackluster economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, weighed on sentiment. Gold prices edged higher.

