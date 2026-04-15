Oil Shocks and Tariff Fears? These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Will Keep Paying You.

Key Points

Altria Group is a virtually inflation-proof Dividend King.

Enterprise Products Partners benefits from higher oil prices and has little exposure to tariffs.

Verizon's recent stock performance shows how well it can hold up during an oil shock.

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group ›

Last year, we had the tariff shock following President Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement imposing steep tariffs on most imports to the U.S. This year, we have the oil stock resulting from the war with Iran. Perhaps surprisingly, though, the stock market has largely shrugged off the impact of both events.

However, the full impact of tariffs and soaring oil prices still hasn't hit the economy. We could very well see inflation rise, slower economic growth, and increased market volatility.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Many stocks don't hold up well in such an environment. But these three ultra-high-yield dividend stocks will keep paying you no matter what's on the way.

1. Altria Group

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is one of the world's largest tobacco companies. Its forward dividend yield is a juicy 6.5%. Altria is also a member of the Dividend Kings, an elite group of stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

The demand for cigarettes holds up well during turbulent economic periods. Altria can also pass along higher costs to customers relatively easily, making it one of the most inflation-proof stocks around. Even though the company's tag line is now "moving beyond smoking," Altria's other products, including smokeless tobacco and vaping products, also enjoy resilient demand.

Tariffs aren't a big issue for Altria, either. Its supply chain is primarily in the U.S. Although the company isn't entirely immune from tariffs, it's much less exposed to their negative impact than most businesses.

2. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is one of the top midstream energy companies in the U.S., with over 50,000 miles of pipeline transporting natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas, and crude oil. Although Enterprise isn't a Dividend King like Altria, it has an impressive record of 27 consecutive distribution increases. Its distribution yield is 5.9%.

Higher oil and gas prices don't directly affect Enterprise Products Partners' revenue because the company operates under a "tollbooth" business model, charging the same fees regardless of underlying commodity prices. However, the global oil shock is driving demand for U.S.-produced oil and gas -- and that does benefit Enterprise.

Tariffs don't affect Enterprise Products Partners since all its pipelines and other midstream energy assets are in the U.S. What about other inflation factors? They're not overly problematic for this pipeline stock, either. Around 90% of Enterprise's long-term contracts have built-in escalation provisions to protect the company's cash flow and distributions.

3. Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) ranks as the sixth-largest communications services company based on market cap. It's been a longtime favorite for income investors, with a dividend yield of around 6.3% and 19 consecutive years of dividend increases.

If you want evidence of how Verizon performs amid higher oil prices and tariff concerns, just look at its stock chart for 2026. Verizon's shares soared while the broader market struggled in the immediate aftermath of the war with Iran.

Wireless services aren't lumped into the consumer staples category. However, cellphones and internet access have become digital necessities in the modern world. Verizon is the kind of stock that can flourish during periods of economic uncertainty while it pays investors handsomely in dividends, helping them wait for better days.

Should you buy stock in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,335!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,160,572!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Enterprise Products Partners and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.