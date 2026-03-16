Oil Shock, Inflation Fears: Impact on Quantum Stocks IONQ, QBTS, RGTI

Crude oil prices have surged while equities across several sectors face renewed pressure. Brent crude has climbed above $100 per barrel, fueled by concerns about supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that normally carries about 30% of the world’s liquefied petroleum gas (UNCTAD). Adding a new layer of complexity for global financial markets, Iran is reportedly considering allowing limited oil tanker traffic through the Strait only if the cargo is traded in Chinese yuan rather than the U.S. dollar.

Such a move could have significant implications for the global financial system. International oil trade has historically been dominated by the petrodollar system, where crude transactions are priced in U.S. dollars. Even a limited shift toward yuan-denominated oil trade could introduce currency volatility, alter capital flows and create new challenges for financial institutions and commodity markets.

Against this backdrop, investors are reassessing risk exposure across sectors ranging from energy and financials to high-growth technology industries.

For investors in emerging technology themes such as quantum computing, with stocks like IonQ IONQ, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI, the key question is becoming increasingly relevant- how should they position themselves amid geopolitical shocks, oil price spikes and shifting currency dynamics?

Let’s find out.

Oil Shock Revives Inflation Concerns

Higher energy prices matter for financial markets because they influence inflation expectations and monetary policy. Crude oil prices have surged more than 40% so far in March as the conflict intensified.(msn.com)



Image Source: Trading Economics

If oil prices remain elevated, central banks may need to remain cautious about cutting interest rates. Higher borrowing costs typically pressure growth-oriented sectors whose valuations depend heavily on future earnings.

This dynamic has historically affected high-growth technology stocks, which tend to be more sensitive to macroeconomic shifts.

Quantum Computing Industry Still in Its Early Phase

Despite rising global interest, the commercial scale of the quantum computing industry remains limited, as reflected in the financial results of leading pure-play companies.

IonQ reported $130 million in 2025 revenues, the first publicly traded quantum firm to exceed $100 million. It projects $225-$245 million in 2026 revenue and ended 2025 with $3.3 billion in cash and investments, highlighting the capital-intensive nature of quantum hardware development.

By contrast, other quantum firms remain much earlier in commercialization. D-Wave reported $24.6 million in 2025 revenue, up 179% year over year, with growth driven by system sales and quantum-computing-as-a-service agreements with enterprises and research institutions.

Meanwhile, Rigetti continues to generate relatively small and uneven revenues, largely tied to milestone-based research contracts and government grants. This reflects the sector’s heavy reliance on R&D programs rather than large-scale commercial deployments.

Overall, industry revenues remain modest compared with traditional semiconductor or cloud-computing sectors, while operating losses remain significant due to intensive research spending. As a result, investors often evaluate quantum companies based on technology roadmaps and qubit scaling milestones rather than near-term profitability.

Macro Forces Can Amplify Uncertainty in Quantum

Higher Interest Rates: If inflation remains elevated, central banks may delay interest-rate cuts. Higher rates reduce the present value of future earnings, a dynamic that disproportionately impacts long-duration technology companies like quantum computing stocks.

Changes in Risk Appetite: During periods of global uncertainty, investors often rotate capital toward safer assets. This can trigger sharp selloffs in speculative technology sectors even if long-term prospects remain unchanged.

Capital Market Conditions: Early-stage companies frequently rely on external financing to fund research and expansion. When financial conditions tighten, raising capital can become more challenging.

For quantum computing firms investing heavily in research infrastructure, these dynamics can significantly influence stock performance.

Long-term Prospects Remain Bright

Despite macro volatility, technological progress in quantum computing continues. IonQ continues advancing its trapped-ion hardware roadmap while expanding commercial traction through cloud and enterprise partnerships, focusing on scaling systems and improving algorithm performance for next-generation quantum platforms.

Meanwhile, Rigetti Computing continues to upgrade its superconducting-qubit processors and quantum cloud services, focusing on improving system fidelity and expanding access through hybrid quantum-classical workflows. D-Wave Quantum has also been advancing its quantum annealing and gate-model offerings while expanding enterprise adoption through its Leap cloud platform.

Across the industry, development priorities remain consistent with increasing qubit counts, improving error correction and stability and enabling broader enterprise access via cloud platforms. Companies are also working with customers to explore applications in areas such as materials research, logistics optimization and financial modeling, supporting the long-term potential of quantum computing despite near-term market volatility.

What Investors May Consider Now

Companies like IONQ and QBTS, with strong cash reserves, and RGTI, supported by government contracts and strategic partnerships, may be better positioned to sustain heavy research spending during market volatility.

However, quantum computing stocks are typically high-beta assets and can experience sharper price swings as investor sentiment shifts. For investors, maintaining a long-term perspective remains crucial, as the commercialization of quantum technology is expected to unfold gradually over many years. While geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty may create short-term volatility, they are unlikely to alter the sector’s long-term technological trajectory.

Despite the sector’s long-term potential, near-term sentiment remains cautious. Currently, IonQ and Rigetti carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while D-Wave carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting the broader industry volatility.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.