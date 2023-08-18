Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on Fed rate outlook, China woes

By Sudarshan Varadhan

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices looked set to snap a seven-week winning streak on Friday as concerns about China's slowing economic growth and the possibility of more U.S. interest rate hikes outweighed signs of tightening supply.

Major benchmarks were slightly higher on Friday, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 rising 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $80.61 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was up 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $84.12 a barrel as of 0350 GMT.

Brent futures rose by about 18% and WTI by more than 20% in the seven weeks ended Aug. 11 to the highest levels in months before paring some gains this week, when both fell by more than 3%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's focus on containing inflation amid stronger-than-expected economic data was keeping a lid on oil prices, which have risen sharply in the recent weeks due to concerns over supply.

The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday reported the number of Americans filing in the last week, suggesting the still-tight employment market could prolong the Fed's tightening campaign to cool the economy.

That report followed similarly upbeat economic data earlier in the week, including U.S. retail sales, which suggested the Fed may have to stick with higher rates for longer.

Investors fret that higher borrowing costs could impede economic growth and in turn reduce overall demand, including for oil.

Adding to the concerns, a recent batch of economic data from China, the world's second largest oil consumer, has highlighted a rapid loss of economic momentum since the second quarter.

China's sputtering economy has whipsawed global financial markets in the past few months, with a property crisis spooking investors amid contagion fears.

However, tightening oil supply due to production cuts by the OPEC+, and increasing demand, mainly due to higher travel and improved industrial activity in the U.S., has supported prices, and could potentially lead to a rise in the coming days, analysts said.

"Momentum indicators are showing supply tightness. Investors have started increasing their bullish bets, net-long positions are reaching an annual high," ANZ said in its report.

