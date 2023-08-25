Oil set for 2nd weekly fall on firm dollar as supply worries ebb

By Muyu Xu

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil rose but headed for a second week of decline on Friday, as the dollar firmed before a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while concerns over tight supply eased.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.66 a barrel by 0434 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 31 cents, also 0.4%, at $79.36 a barrel.

"No doubt the Fed's policy outlook will be the key driving force for markets ahead," said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Investor caution ahead of Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium lifted the safe-haven dollar to a 10-week high, its biggest rise in a month, as markets waited for word on how long rates would stay elevated.

A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, denting demand.

Turkey stopped Iraqi oil flows via Ceyhan port on March 25 after losing a long-standing arbitration case brought by Iraq.

The market is closely monitoring the flows of Iranian oil as the country's crude oil output will reach 3.4 million bpd by the end of September, Iran's oil minister was quoted as saying by state media, even though U.S. sanctions remain in place.

Analysts estimated that the top oil exporter will likely roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, amid uncertainty about supplies and as the kingdom targets drawing down global inventories further.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Muyu Xu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Laura.sanicola@tr.com))

