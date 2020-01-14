Oil-Services Stocks to Own and Avoid, According to an Analyst

Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green argues that investors should indeed put money to work in the oil-services sector. He said some companies offer enormous opportunities to savvy investors.

Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green argues that investors should indeed put money to work in the oil-services sector. He said some companies offer enormous opportunities to savvy investors.

The past six years have been miserable for oil stocks, and the worst of the bunch have been oil-services companies, which fell 72% between 2014 and 2019. Last year, some investors argued it was time to get back into the sector, because stocks had fallen so much despite oil-services being an important part of the economy.

Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green weighed in on Tuesday with an initiation note on oil-services companies, arguing that investors should indeed put money to work in the sector. He said some of the companies offer enormous opportunities to savvy investors.

“Oil Services may be only 5% of Oil & Gas market cap, but it sees about 20% of the traded value,” Green wrote. “Poor quality of information means the sector is an active manager’s dream: lots of idiosyncratic alpha, huge dispersions in performance, and huge option value on recovery. See through the fog, and there is a lot of opportunity.”

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

In general, oil-services companies face bleak times. A “double-dip recession” is coming to the sector, as oil-and-gas producers continue to cut back on capital spending. Service activity could drop an additional 20% by 2021, Green projects. And attention to climate change means there isn’t much “pent-up demand” for major oil projects, as some investors seem to expect. The old way of doing business is almost definitely over.

Still, there are investment opportunities. Green argues that the big names that attract the most attention and investor dollars aren’t the place to be. Those big names are Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR), the three dominant U.S. oil-services companies. Green thinks their valuation is about 25% too high, and management hasn’t explained a clear enough path forward. He also tells investors to avoid Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Nabors (NBR), McDermott (MDR) and Vallourec (VLOUF), because of concerns about their financial strength.

Green sees opportunities elsewhere. His favorite stock is Tenaris (TS), which he says has been unfairly punished because of its exposure to U.S. shale and is 20% undervalued. It also has a 4.8% dividend yield. Green also likes SBM Offshore (SBFFF), which he thinks “could be the safest oil-service company to own in the group. A little should go in every generalist portfolio.”

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.