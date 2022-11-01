Oil Services Stocks & ETFs Jump on Blockbuster Earnings

Energy is the best performing sector again this year as oil prices stay elevated thanks to continued supply-demand imbalances. The rally is now being driven by oilfield services stocks as many of these companies reported blockbuster profits recently.

Schlumberger SLB, which rebranded as SLB last month, posted 28% year-over-year top-line growth, while Halliburton’s HAL earnings more than doubled in the third quarter. After many years of underinvestment, energy giants like Exxon Mobil XOM and Chevron CVX are willing to spend more for technological enhancements, which benefits oil services companies.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH invests in 25 largest and most liquid oil services companies. Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes BKR are its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF XES tracks an equal-weighted index and is tilted toward smaller companies. The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF IEZ follows a modified market-cap weighting methodology.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.



Zacks Investment Research

