Oil Services Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Oil Services, the RSI reading has hit 28.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.5. A bullish investor could look at OIH's 28.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $273.301 per share, with $364.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.58. Oil Services shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day.
