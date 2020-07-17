Oil services firm Aker Solutions to merge with Kvaerner, names new CEO

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil service providers Aker Solutions AKES.OL and Kvaerner KVAER.OL will merge to strengthen their base in the global energy industry, including renewable energy, both companies said on Friday.

Aker Solutions said Kjetel Digre has been appointed as its new chief executive officer and will lead the merged company.

Digre plans to cut the combined fixed cost level by about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($161.32 million) on annualised basis from 2019 to 2021, and will also slash combined workforce to 15,000 from 18,800.

Both firms are controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke.

($1 = 9.2981 Norwegian crowns)

