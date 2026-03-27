Oil Services ETF (OIH) Hits 52-Week High: More Strength Ahead?

Energy stocks are thriving while the broader market remains under pressure.

In early 2026, with many investors adopting a cautious, bearish stance amid geopolitical tensions, moderating economic growth, and lingering concerns over inflation and interest rates, the VanEck Oil Services ETF has stood out as a notable exception.

The ETF itself has recently touched fresh 52-week highs, and several of its top holdings have also been reaching new heights. This strength is occurring against a backdrop of higher oil prices, driven by supply risks and geopolitical developments, even as the general market has shown signs of fatigue.

Oil Services Gush Higher

Higher oil prices act as a direct tailwind for the services companies that help produce and maintain that oil. When crude stays elevated, operators increase drilling and completion activity, boosting demand for everything from pressure pumping and drilling rigs to subsea equipment and well services.

This dynamic often creates a defensive quality within the energy complex: oil services can deliver growth and margin expansion even when general equity sentiment is subdued.

The OIH ETF OIH provides a concentrated, liquid way to gain exposure to this theme. It tracks the 25 largest U.S.-listed oil services companies, with heavy weighting toward the largest and most liquid names.

The top 10 holdings in the ETF together make up more than 70% of the fund. This concentration means that when the largest players perform well, the ETF itself moves decisively higher, as we’ve seen with its recent push to new highs.

Let’s examine two of the leading names that have been driving this performance and why they remain appealing even in a cautious market environment.

Weatherford, TechnipFMC Garner Leading Zacks Rank

Weatherford WFRD has been a notable bright spot, with shares widely outperforming this year. The company’s focus on well construction, completion, and production optimization has resonated in both international and North American markets.



Image Source: StockCharts

Analysts see 2026 revenue in the $4.6–$5.0 billion range with continued margin expansion. WFRD stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting positive revisions and strong cash flow generation. Weatherford’s transformation under new management has delivered consistent outperformance, making it one of the more dynamic names within the OIH basket.

Another leading stock in the current market environment, TechnipFMC FTI has been one of the more impressive performers within the ETF, recently hitting 52-week highs. The company’s strength in subsea and offshore projects has benefited from a global resurgence in offshore spending.



Image Source: StockCharts

Analysts project 2026 earnings growth of approximately 18%, with revenue gains driven by backlog conversion. FTI also carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in recent coverage, supported by upward revisions and strong project execution. Its integrated model — combining engineering, procurement, construction, and services — gives it a competitive edge in large-scale offshore developments.

These companies share a common thread: they are beneficiaries of structurally higher oil prices and increased global drilling and completion activity, even as the broader equity market adopts a more cautious tone.

In a bearish or risk-off market environment, oil services can act as a relative safe haven within the energy complex because their revenues are more closely tied to commodity prices than to overall economic growth.

Bottom Line

For investors, the OIH ETF itself offers a convenient, liquid way to gain broad exposure, while the individual names highlighted above provide opportunities for more targeted allocation.

Their ability to hit 52-week highs amid broader caution speaks to the resilience of the underlying fundamentals and the potential for continued outperformance as the year progresses.

The recent strength in the OIH ETF and its top constituents offers a sincere reminder that not all parts of the market move in lockstep. Even in a bearish or uncertain macro backdrop, higher oil prices can create meaningful opportunities in the oil services space.

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TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH): ETF Research Reports

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.