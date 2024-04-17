Oil Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OIH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Oil Services ETF (Symbol: OIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $322.00, changing hands as low as $321.82 per share. Oil Services shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OIH's low point in its 52 week range is $246.04 per share, with $364.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $321.43.

