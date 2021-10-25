US Markets
Oil Search's quarterly revenue more than doubles on LNG price surge

Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd said on Tuesday its third-quarter operating revenue more than doubled, as a global energy crunch lifted prices of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Like its global peers, the Australia-listed company has benefited from crude and LNG prices surging in recent months, as economies reopening from coronavirus-related lockdowns power fuel demand.

"Both LNG and oil markets remain strong, with spot LNG markets continuing to exhibit high volatility and record highs," said Acting CEO Peter Fredricson in a statement.

The company sealed a deal last month with rival Santos STO.AX for a proposed merger to create a global top 20 oil and gas company, which shareholders are set to vote on later this year.

Operating revenue was $408.8 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $189 million a year earlier. That compared with forecasts from RBC Capital Markets and UBS of $375 million and $425 million, respectively.

The strong commodity prices helped revenue grow despite a 5.5% drop in quarterly production to 6.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, which was in line with forecasts.

Oil Search trimmed its 2021 production estimate at its Hides gas-to-electricity project to between 0 and 0.2 mmboe from a prior estimate of 0 to 1 mmboe, due to an ongoing shut-in of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, supplied by Hides.

It said ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N, operator of its key PNG LNG project, and the PNG government aim to complete a gas agreement for the P'nyang project before the end of the calendar year.

Exxon and its partners had earlier intended to develop P'nyang to feed a new processing unit, or train, at the two train PNG LNG plant.

But talks on the P'nyang project fell apart in late 2019 amid a dispute between the PNG government and Exxon.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

