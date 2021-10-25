US Markets
Oil Search third-quarter operating revenue more than doubles

Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd said on Tuesday its third-quarter operating revenue more than doubled, as a global energy crunch lifted prices of oil and liquefied natural gas.

The Australian-listed oil and gas explorer, which Santos STO.AX is working on acquiring, reported operating revenue of $408.8 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $189 million a year earlier.

