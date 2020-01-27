Oil Search revenue rises 24% in fourth quarter from third

Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search on Tuesday reported a 24% jump in revenue for the fourth quarter, compared with the third quarter, boosted by higher realised oil prices and a recovery in production following damage to one of its mooring chains.
