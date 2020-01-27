Oil Search revenue declines 11% in Q4, P'nyang agreement talks ongoing

Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11% drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, and said talks on the development of the P'nyang gas field had restarted.
