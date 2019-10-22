Oil Search Q3 Total Production Down Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX) reported that total production for the third quarter of 2019 was 6.81 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe, marginally lower than the prior quarter 6.88 mmboe.

The PNG LNG Project contributed 6.2 mmboe net to Oil Search based on an annualised gross production rate of 8.3 MTPA for the quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter was $361.1 million, 5% lower than the prior quarter, reflecting lower sales, weaker realised oil and condensate prices and the timing of LNG cargoes, with three cargoes on the water at the end of the period, compared to two at the end of the second quarter.

Total sales revenue from LNG, gas, oil and condensate for the quarter declined 5% from the prior quarter to $361.1 million.

The Company plans to spud an exploration well, Gobe Footwall, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Looking ahead, Oil Search revises 2019 production view to 27 - 29 mmboe, from 28 - 31 mmboe. Full field production facilities with a design capacity of approximately 120,000 bopd are targeted to be onstream in late 2024.

