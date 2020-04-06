Oil Search looks to raise A$1.1 bln in share sale -sources

MELBOURNE, April 6 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX wants to raise A$1.1 billion ($666 million) through a share sale to shore up its balance sheet against weak oil prices through 2021, two people who have been approached about the capital raising said on Monday.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer sought a trading halt on its shares on Monday, saying it was going to announce a capital raising.

Oil Search declined to comment on its capital raising plan ahead of an announcement to the market.

($1 = 1.6529 Australian dollars)

