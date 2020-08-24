OSH

Oil Search half-year profit sinks 85% as pandemic batters oil

A K Pranav Reuters
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd reported a half-year core profit on Tuesday that plunged 85%, hurt by a slump in oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak battered demand and halted economic activity across the globe.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas explorer's core profit after tax fell to $24.7 million for the six months ended June 30, from $165.2 million a year earlier.

