Oil Search half-year profit sinks 85% as pandemic batters oil
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX reported a half-year core profit on Tuesday that plunged 85%, hurt by a slump in oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak battered demand and halted economic activity across the globe.
The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas explorer's core profit after tax fell to $24.7 million for the six months ended June 30, from $165.2 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by A K Pranav and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.