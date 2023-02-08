US Markets

Oil sales at Brazil's Petrobras up slightly in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

February 08, 2023 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

Adds more details

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its total sales volumes grew slightly in the last three months of 2022, up 0.6% from a year earlier.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, sold 3.07 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day during last year's fourth quarter, according to data from a securities filing.

The slight bump in quarterly oil sales volumes was mainly driven by a 13.1% rise in exports during the quarter, compared to the same three-month period in the previous year. However, Petrobras' total 12-month exports in 2022 slid 12% compared to total 2021 shipments, the data showed.

For all of 2022, Petrobras sales volume averaged 3.03 million barrels per day, 0.3% below the figure recorded for the previous year.

The firm had previously said that for all of 2022 it produced a daily average of about 2.68 million boe of crude and natural gas, surpassing its own target of 2.6 million boe.

Refinery utilization rates came in at 86%, compared with 88% in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Sarah Morland and Sandra Maler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.