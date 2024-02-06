Oil Rising as Investors Await Blinken’s Efforts to Halt Gaza War

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a slightly higher start, rebounding following two-consecutive days of steep declines amid strength in the crude complex and major equity futures. Earnings continued to dominate headlines, highlighted by BP which rallied in pre-market after announcing plans to accelerate the pace of their buybacks and increased the dividend, despite a drop in annual profit.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to tick higher, rising as investors await the result of top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken's efforts in the Middle East to halt the Gaza war and quell tensions in a major oil-producing region. The ceasefire offer, delivered to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, awaits a reply from militants who say they want more guarantees it will end the four-month-old war. At the same time, the U.S. extended its campaign against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. The group has described their recent attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians. Souring demand expectations, "higher for longer" interest rates in the U.S. and elsewhere and concerns over China's shaky economy, capped gains

Following two-consecutive days of gains, natural gas futures turned lower this morning, pressured by moderating weather forecasts in key consuming regions and early-cycle LNG feedgas flows data running down.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Operations were normal on Monday at Chevron's 245,271-barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery as heavy rains and high winds lashed the West Coast, people familiar with plant operations said.

As per SEC filing, in support of the relationship between FuelCell Energy and ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company (f/k/aExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company) (EMTEC), on January 31, 2024, the Company received a binding purchase order from Esso Nederland B.V., an affiliate of Exxon Mobil and EMTEC, for fuel cell modules as well as engineering, procurement, fabrication, testing and delivery services required for the construction and implementation of the modular point source carbon capture pilot plant at the Esso Rotterdam Manufacturing Complex.

Exxon Mobil told a federal judge that the lawsuit it filed against two shareholder activists should continue even after the groups withdrew a climate resolution, as the largest U.S. energy company tried to keep the suit going despite a skeptical comment from the court.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly kept March price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia unchanged at a more than two-year low, an Aramco statement showed, as the OPEC leader strives to maintain its market share.

BP reported fourth quarter 2023 results. Underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $3.0 billion, compared with $3.3 billion for the previous quarter. For the fourth quarter, bp has announced a dividend per ordinary share of 7.270 cents, up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Related to the fourth quarter results, bp intends to execute a $1.75 billion share buyback prior to reporting first quarter results. Furthermore, bp is committed to announcing $3.5 billion for the first half of 2024. At current market conditions and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating, bp plans share buybacks of at least $14 billion through 2025 as part of its commitment, on a point forward basis, to returning at least 80% of surplus cash flow to shareholders.

BP will simplify its business and become more pragmatic in its investment decisions, CEO Murray Auchincloss told Reuters as he seeks to allay investor concerns over its energy transition strategy.

BP was continuing assessments of production units at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery following a plantwide power outage on Thursday, said people familiar with the matter.

Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said that the Brazilian state-owned oil company plans to expand its refining capacity by 25% over four years.

Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) said it has found irregularities in a contract between Petrobras and Unigel, according to a preliminary review scrutinizing a deal to boost domestic fertilizer output.

TotalEnergies restarted all but one production unit of its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Sunday, said people familiar with plant operations.

According to Reuters, TotalEnergies will make a total contribution of more than 2 billion euros to France's public finances for 2023. The company will pay €320 million in income tax and electricity solidarity tax in France for 2023.

Adani Total Pvt Ltd's Dhamra terminal has received 15 commercial liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes since commissioning in May 2023 and is operating at a utilization rate of 55%, CEO Satinder Pal Singh said. The 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) LNG terminal, in which TotalEnergies has a 50% stake, has a 20-year take-or-pay contract to provide regasification services to state-run Indian Oil and GAIL (India).

TotalEnergies and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have signed a Cooperation Agreement to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns using TotalEnergies' pioneer AUSEA (Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications) technology.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment imposed a penalty of $10.5 million, on Suncor for air pollution violations from July 2019 through June 2021 at its 103,000 barrels-per-day Commerce City, Colorado refinery.

U.S. E&PS

As Republican and some Democratic U.S. lawmakers slam President Joe Biden's pause on approvals of exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a House subcommittee will hold a hearing on the issue on Tuesday, the first of two in Congress this week. The House Energy, Climate and Grid Security Subcommittee hearing at 10:00 ET will feature Toby Rice, the CEO of EQT, and Gillian Gianetti, a lawyer at the Natural Resources Defense Council non-profit that applauded Biden's move.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced that its board of directors has increased the size of the Board from seven to eight directors and has appointed David Khani as an independent director of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Khani will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Northern Oil and Gas has now closed on both of its previously announced acquisitions of Utica and Northern Delaware Basin assets from private sellers. NOG paid $162.6 million in cash in aggregate initial closing settlements, with $28.4 million of the closing costs incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the remaining $134.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

As per SEC filing, on February 2, 2024, Occidental Petroleum entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement among Occidental, the banks party thereto, as lenders, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. The Revolving Credit Agreement amends and restates that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of June 3, 2019 among Occidental, the banks party thereto, as lenders, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and provides, among other things, for the maturity of the Existing Revolving Credit Facility to be extended from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2028.

As per SEC filing, Berkshire Hathaway bought 4.3 million Occidental Petroleum common stock.

Tellurian announced it has asked its financial advisor, Lazard, to explore opportunities for the sale of Tellurian’s upstream business.

Vital Energy announced the second acquisition of additional working interests in producing assets associated with the recent asset acquisition from Henry Energy LP, Moriah Henry Partners LLC and Henry Resources LLC for total consideration of approximately $78 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced fourth quarter of 2023 results. For the fourth quarter of 2023, revenue was $943.6 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $77.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $198.1 million. Income before income taxes margin was 12.1%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.0%. Cash provided by operating activities was $169.0 million, and free cash flow was $139.8 million. ChampionX announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its share repurchase program. Pursuant to such increase, ChampionX is authorized to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing an increase of $750 million to the Share Repurchase Program previously increased on October 24, 2022. The increased share repurchase authority is effective immediately. ChampionX also announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased regular quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share on the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on April 26, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 5, 2024.

Total Energy Services announced that its appeal of certain Canadian income tax reassessments related to the Company’s conversion from an income trust in 2009 has been dismissed by the Tax Court of Canada. The Canada Revenue Agency reassessed Total for $16.2 million of income taxes owing, of which $7.1 million was previously remitted by the Company. Total will remit the remaining $9.1 million of reassessed income taxes together with interest as soon as possible and intends to appeal the judgment.

DRILLERS

As per SEC filing, on February 1, 2024, the Ocean GreatWhite, a semisubmersible drilling rig owned by a subsidiary of Diamond Offshore Drilling, reported an equipment incident while it was located approximately 200 km to the west of the Shetland Islands. The Company had disconnected the rig's lower marine riser package (LMRP) from the rig's BOP on the well while waiting on harsh weather. Subsequently, the LMRP and the deployed riser string unintentionally separated from the rig at the slip joint tensioner ring, and the LMRP and riser dropped to the seabed. The Company is investigating the incident to understand the cause of the separation. It is too early to reliably estimate the financial impact of the incident, but the Company will prepare estimates as it obtains further information regarding the incident, the recovery of the LMRP and riser and the repair and replacement of affected equipment. The Company maintains insurance coverage for property damage with a $10 million deductible.

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of January 2024, the Company had an average of 122 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Precision Drilling announced strong 2023 fourth quarter results. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were $507 million and $151 million, respectively, as compared with $511 million and $91 million in 2022. Net earnings were $147 million ($10.42 per share) as compared with $3 million ($0.27 per share) in 2022.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum’s Wilmington, California, refinery reported a power dip on Monday in the system which resulted in flaring. The event began at 12:55 p.m. and has been ongoing since then, the company said in a filing.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued, with earnings from pharma companies on the radar, while investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the central bank's first interest-rate cut timings. European stocks edged higher as bumper earnings from BP helped offset losses in UBS and Nordic Semiconductor. Among Asian stocks, Chinese shares leapt to their largest one-day gain in two years on a slew of signals that authorities are strengthening their resolve to support slumping markets, while Japan's Nikkei closed lower as investors booked profits on high stock prices and continued to assess domestic earnings reports. The dollar edged higher, while gold prices were flat. Oil held broadly steady as markets monitored Gaza ceasefire talks.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.