Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand recovery

By Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and on optimism of a demand recovery in China, the world's top crude importer.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.32 a barrel by 0253 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were at $91.30 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.6%.

"China's stimulus policy, resilient U.S. economic data, and OPEC+’s ongoing output cuts are the bullish factors that support the oil market's upside movement," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, referring to a reserve ratio cut by China's central bank last week to boost liquidity and support its economy.

Traders will be watching decisions and commentary by central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, this week on interest rate policies, and key economic data out of China.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Stephen Coates and Sonali Paul)

