Oil Rises on Signs of Improving Demand, Drawdown in U.S. Crude Inventories

The energy sector is poised for a higher start backed by strength in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which climbed amid signs of more central bank and government stimulus for ailing sectors.

WTI crude oil futures bounced ~2.50% higher this morning, in line with Brent, backed by signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories but weak refining margins and lingering worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels to 521.3 million barrels last week, compared to expectations of a 1.2mm barrel build.

Natural gas futures continued to swing higher, up ~2.6% this morning, backed by reports showing lower production and a rebound in industrial demand.

Press Release - Eni's dedicated portal for suppliers has been completely reminagined: eniSpace (Supplier Portal and Collaboration Environment), a platform combining communication, collaboration channels and open innovation instruments with traditional procurement processes. The platform was created as a common space for Eni's suppliers to involve them in Eni's energy transition. This is the result of a close collaboration with suppliers who have actively contributed to the development of the new platform to make it more accessible and easier to use. The interactive platform will become a showcase for those who collaborate, or wish to collaborate, with Eni.

Press Release - Total confirmed its commitment to completing the sale of its UK North Sea non-core assets, first announced in July 2019. Reflecting recent significant market volatility, Total and Norway-based private equity investor HitecVision have successfully renegotiated the financial terms of the deal to respond to the current environment – while Petrogas is no longer part of the transaction.

Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced the expiration and final results for the exchange offers of its operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, whereby CRP offered to all eligible holders to exchange any and all of their outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.875% Senior Notes due 2027 for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Third Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2027.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced the retirement of Don E. Wallette, Jr. as executive vice president and chief financial officer after a successful 39-year career with the company. Wallette’s retirement is effective on Aug. 31, 2020. In conjunction with Wallette’s retirement, the company also announced that William (Bill) L. Bullock, Jr., currently president, Asia Pacific Middle East, will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer on Sept. 1, 2020. Bullock has more than 34 years of experience in leading engineering, operations, commercial and business development functions across the company. Bullock has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Oklahoma City University.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy announced a change in the time and format for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Because of continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a “virtual-only” format. The previously announced date of June 3, 2020, has not changed, but the meeting will now take place at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) rather than 8 a.m. CT. As a safety precaution, the Devon Energy Center, including the Devon Energy Center Auditorium where the meeting was to occur, remains closed to the public until further notice.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - On May 15, 2020, SandRidge Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of SandRidge Energy entered into a Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated May 15, 2020, by and between Robinson Park, LLC and SandRidge Realty providing for the sale of the Company’s 30-story office tower and annex with parking and ancillary uses located at 123 Robert S. Kerr, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102.Pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, the sale price of the Property is $35,500,000. The Purchase and Sale Agreement contains representations, warranties and covenants that are customary of real estate purchase and sale agreements. The transaction is expected to close during the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Fluor announced that it was awarded the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for Minnkota Power Cooperative’s (Minnkota) Project Tundra, a carbon capture, utilization and storage retrofit project at the Milton R. Young Station in Center, North Dakota. The FEED is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and managed by its National Energy Technology Laboratory as part of a larger initiative to advance carbon capture technology development. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2020.

Press Release - Halliburton announced that its board of directors has declared a 2020 second quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2020. The decision to set the quarterly dividend at a lower level reflects the current market conditions and uncertainties regarding the depth and duration of this downturn. Halliburton’s board of directors has also approved a 20 percent voluntary reduction to their annual retainer. The board’s action follows salary reductions already taken by the members of the executive committee.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - KBR announced that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with NIPIneftegas JSC to establish a new engineering and support services company, KBR-NIPILLP, in Kazakhstan. With support from KBR and NIPIneftegas, the JV will provide engineering, procurement, design and related services for projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, within the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company will also prepare technical requirements for all stages of a project, including project management, contract supervision, planning and cost control. Additionally, the JV will train and develop the local Kazakh workforce while managing construction contractors and subcontractors throughout all stages of a project.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced it has been named Contractor of the Year by Santos, one of the leading independent oil and gas producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Santos' operations team awarded Weatherford the honor from among the several hundred contractors the company employs across their operations. The objective was clear for the Weatherford Tubular Running Services team across the four well campaign: Complete the running of all casing and tubing with zero incidents and minimal non-productive time. Adding to the urgency of the challenge was the fact all operations were classified as red zone, meaning high risk with field personnel operating in harm's way.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Delek to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy to ‘Overweight’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) announced that the regulatory process for Enbridge's proposal to offer contracted transportation service on the Mainline pipeline system will proceed in a single phase hearing process that balances the need to address pandemic-related challenges and the Commission's mandate to adjudicate in an appropriately expeditious manner.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced the appointment of Ms. Eileen Marikar as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2020. Mr. Steven Kroeker, who has served as Keyera's CFO since 2012 is stepping down from the CFO role effective immediately.

US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Buy’.

U.S. stock index futures climbed, after a downbeat session on Wall Street in the previous day, on hopes of continued fiscal and monetary support. Most European shares pared losses, after falling earlier on doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine. China shares closed down, while Japanese stocks gained. The euro edged up, propelled by the Franco-German proposal for the common fund. The dollar was little changed against its peers. In commodities, oil rose on a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and signs of firmer demand and safe-haven bets supported gold.

