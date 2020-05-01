Oil Rises on Lower-Than-Expected Build in U.S. Crude Inventories, Start of Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Kicking off the first session of May, energy stocks are set to open mixed to lower, weighed down by weakness in the broader index futures which took a breather from April’s monster rally while oil prices extended their gains further, helping support energy equity prices. Earnings from a few of the largest oil & gas companies will be the main focus for market participants today.

In earnings news, shares of Exxon are lower in pre-market activity after posting a GAAP loss of 14 cents per share, and a non-GAAP profit of 53 cents per share. The consensus estimate was for a breakeven quarter. The company announced a 30% cut in capital spending and will also reduce cash operating expenses by 15%. In addition, Chevron is slightly lower in early trading after the oil giant posted first-quarter profit of $1.93 per share, which included $660 million in one-time favorable items. Revenue beat forecasts. Chevron said it is taking steps to preserve its dividend and to manage the current downturn responsibly, including a further cut in capital spending.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic furthered their gains into this morning’s session, buoyed by a lower-than-expected gain in U.S. crude inventories and the start of output cuts in a bid to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the U.S. market,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. Traders will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes weekly rig count data published later this afternoon.

Natural gas futures are off ~1.5% at $1.920, after briefly pushing above $2.00 just before 8:00ET. For storage data week-ending today S&P Global Platts Analytics model expects a build of +105 Bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron reported earnings of $3.6 billion ($1.93 per share - diluted) for first quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $2.6 billion ($1.39 per share - diluted) in the first quarter 2019. Included in the current quarter was a gain of $240 million associated with the sale of upstream assets in the Philippines and favorable tax items totaling $440 million attributable to international upstream. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the first quarter 2020 by $514 million. Sales and other operating revenues in first quarter 2020 were $30 billion, compared to $34 billion in the year-ago period.

Press Release - Exxon Mobil announced an estimated first quarter 2020 loss of $610 million, or $0.14 per share assuming dilution, compared with earnings of $2.4 billion a year earlier. Results included a $2.9 billion charge from identified items, or $0.67 per share assuming dilution, reflecting noncash inventory valuation impacts from lower commodity prices and asset impairments. Cash flow from operating activities was $6.3 billion. Capital and exploration expenditures were $7.1 billion. Oil‑equivalent production was 4 million barrels per day, up 2 percent from the first quarter of 2019, with a 7 percent increase in liquids partly offset by a 5 percent decrease in gas. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil‑equivalent production was up 5 percent from the prior year, with Upstream liquids production up 9 percent on growth in the Permian and Guyana. In response to market conditions, ExxonMobil announced that it is reducing 2020 capital spending by 30 percent and cash operating expenses by 15 percent. Capex is now expected to be approximately $23 billion for the year, down from the previously announced guidance of $33 billion.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Berenberg downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Panmure Gordon downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cenovus Energy announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2020, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020 were elected as Directors. Cenovus welcomes Keith M. Casey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Casey is Chief Executive Officer of Tatanka Midstream LLC, a private company, and has over 20 years of expertise in strategic planning, refining, marketing & transportation and organizational management in the North American midstream and refining sectors. From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Casey held increasingly senior roles with Andeavor Corporation, an integrated petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company, advancing to Executive Vice President, Commercial and Value Chain. Prior to joining Andeavor, he held senior leadership and operational roles with BP, Motiva and Shell. Mr. Casey holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University. Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Patrick D. Daniel and Wayne G. Thomson, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Daniel and Mr. Thomson were Directors from Cenovus’s inception in 2009. Keith A. MacPhail, who has been a member of Cenovus’s Board of Directors since April 2018, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Daniel as Board Chair.

Press Release - Imperial Oil announced first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The company recorded a net loss of $188 million or $0.25 per share on a diluted basis in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $293 million or $0.38 per share in the same period of 2019. Due to a significant decline in commodity prices at the end of March, first quarter 2020 results include non-cash charges of $281 million associated with the revaluation of the company’s inventory and $20 million associated with a goodwill impairment. Cash used in financing activities was $445 million in the first quarter, compared with $517 million used in the first quarter of 2019. Dividends paid in the first quarter of 2020 were $164 million. The per share dividend paid in the first quarter was $0.22, up from $0.19 in the same period of 2019. During the first quarter, the company, under its share purchase program, purchased about 9.8 million shares for $274 million, including shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation. In the first quarter of 2019, the company purchased about 10 million shares for $361 million. The company’s cash balance was $1,388 million at March 31, 2020, versus $1,011 million at the end of first quarter 2019.

Press Release - Imperial Oil declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020. This second quarter 2020 dividend compares with the first quarter 2020 dividend of 22 cents per share.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2020 daily production was 2,363 Mmcfe per day (100 percent natural gas), representing a four percent increase relative to the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 net income was $53.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $262.8 million, or $0.62 per share, in the prior-year period. First quarter 2020 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $54.0 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $307.8 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior-year period. First quarter 2020 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $189.0 million, compared to $513.7 million in the prior-year period. First quarter 2020 net cash provided by operating activities was $204.9 million, compared to $585.3 million in the prior-year period. First quarter 2020 discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) was $198.5 million, compared to $505.9 million in the prior-year period. First quarter 2020 free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $49.8 million, compared to $308.4 million in the prior-year period.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 28, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2020.

Credit Suisse downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Concho Resources reported financial and operating results for first-quarter 2020. Net loss for first-quarter 2020 was $9.3 billion, or $47.49 per share. Special items impacting earnings for the quarter included non-cash impairment charges primarily related to the Company’s proved and unproved oil and natural gas assets and goodwill. These impairment charges are due to the substantial weakness in equity markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the substantial decline in commodity prices. Excluding these and other special items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for first-quarter 2020 was $142 million, or $0.72 per share. Concho will continue focusing on improving its operating cost structure and is targeting $100 million in reductions across production expenses and cash G&A in 2020. These reductions would enable the Company to hold controllable costs below $9.00 per Boe despite current expectations for production volumes that are lower than previously contemplated under the Company’s initial 2020 outlook. Concho maintains a strong financial position with investment-grade credit ratings and substantial liquidity. At March 31, 2020, Concho had long-term debt of $4 billion, with no outstanding debt maturities until January 2025 and no debt outstanding under its credit facility. Additionally, at March 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $165 million and approximately $2.2 billion of liquidity.

BofA downgraded ConocoPhillips to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gulfport Energy announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect the ability of Gulfport to use its tax net operating losses under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code to reduce its future tax liabilities. As of December 31, 2019, Gulfport had approximately $1.3 billion of federal NOLs available to offset its future taxable income. Gulfport’s ability to use these NOLs would be substantially limited if Gulfport experienced an “ownership change” within the meaning of Section 382 of the Code. Generally, an “ownership change” occurs if the percentage of the Company’s stock owned by one or more of its “five-percent shareholders” (as such term is defined in Section 382 of the Code) increases by more than 50 percentage points over a three-year period. In light of the recent high volatility and trading volumes in the Company’s stock in the midst of the current market disruptions, Gulfport determined to adopt the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan to prevent an inadvertent impairment of its NOLs. The Tax Benefits Preservation Plan is similar to plans adopted by other companies with significant NOLs.

Tudor Pickering downgraded Oasis Petroleum to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced a business update, completion of the Company’s spring borrowing base redetermination and timing of its first-quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. Operational Update: Halted all drilling and completion activity in early April of 2020; Deferred completion of eight wells until late this year; Secured approximately 250,000 barrels of oil storage (net of working capacity); and Evaluating further opportunities to lower cost structure. Production Update: Produced an estimated 20,665 barrels of oil per day and 26,740 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2020; Anticipating partial curtailment of production for May and June 2020; and Ninety-two percent of Penn Virginia’s acreage is held by production. Hedge Update: Restructured its put spread contracts for the second and third quarters of 2020 and added additional put contracts, over and above originally anticipated volumes, resulting in increasing free cash flow as near term oil prices liquidate below $30; and Recorded a mark-to-market value of the Company’s commodity hedge position of approximately $160 million as of April 29, 2020. The Company will continue to monitor changes in commodity prices and may make additional necessary adjustments to its capital program. Therefore the Company’s previously issued 2020 guidance should no longer be relied upon. Penn Virginia continues to assess a wide range of further measures to maximize value in the prevailing commodity price environment, including curtailments of oil and gas production, until commodity prices improve.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Range Resources announced its first quarter 2020 financial results. GAAP revenues for first quarter 2020 totaled $694 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $125 million, and GAAP net income was $145 million ($0.58 per diluted share). First quarter earnings results include a gain on asset sales of $122 million and a $233 million derivative fair value gain due to decreases in commodity prices. Non-GAAP revenues for first quarter 2020 totaled $561 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $125 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $10 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in first quarter 2020. Range repurchased and retired approximately $111 million in principal amount of its senior notes during the first quarter at an average weighted discount to par of 28%. Range also repurchased eight million shares of the Company’s common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $2.80 per share. At the end of the quarter, Range had approximately $71 million remaining on the Company’s $100 million share repurchase program.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Rogers announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Net sales of $198.8 million increased 2.6% versus the prior quarter, despite some impact to demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. PES and EMS segment sales increased versus the fourth quarter of 2019 and ACS segment revenue was essentially flat. PES net sales increased sequentially due to stronger EV/HEV and renewable energy market demand, partially offset by lower rail market demand. EMS net sales increased sequentially due to higher general industrial, EV/HEV battery and mass transit market demand, partially offset by lower portable electronics demand. In the ACS segment, higher ADAS and wireless infrastructure sales were offset by a decline in aerospace and defense market demand. Currency exchange rates favorably impacted total company net sales in the first quarter of 2020 by $0.5 million compared to prior quarter net sales. GAAP earnings per share were $0.71, compared to a net loss per share of $(1.55) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sequential improvement in GAAP earnings is primarily a result of a non-cash pension settlement charge of $2.35 per diluted share in Q4 2019, partially offset by increased tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.92 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $1.14 per diluted share in the prior quarter. The decrease in adjusted earnings was primarily due to higher tax expense in Q1.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Southwestern Energy recorded a net loss of $1.5 billion, or $2.86 per diluted share, which includes a $1.48 billion non-cash full cost ceiling test impairment, $408 million related to tax valuation allowance, a $246 million gain from unsettled derivatives and other one-time items. This compares to net income of $594 million, or $1.10 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income, which excludes the items noted above, was $56 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $145 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily related to lower commodity prices compared to 2019, partially offset by a $93 million gain in settled derivatives in 2020, compared to a $10 million loss in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $206 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $160 million and net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $191 million. At quarter-end, the Company had total debt of $2.3 billion and a cash balance of $5 million, with a leverage ratio of 2.7x. During the first quarter of 2020, $80 million of senior notes were repurchased at a discount of 36%, with $2.15 billion of senior notes outstanding, including $210 million due before 2025.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems’ shareholders elected eight directors at the company's AGM on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP as the company's auditor.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - W&T Offshore provided an operational update and announced that as provided under an SEC Order dated March 25, 2020, it intends to temporarily delay filing its first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q due to circumstances related to COVID-19, within the time limits allowed by the SEC Order. W&T also disclosed additional natural gas hedges. Key highlights included: Produced 53,553 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 4.9 million Boe (48% liquids), in the first quarter of 2020, near the high end of W&T’s guidance range, reflecting a 61% increase from the first quarter of 2019 and slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2019; Responded to the current low oil price environment with definitive actions to maintain financial flexibility, protect cash flow and preserve future value: Suspended all drilling activities and significantly reduced its estimate of 2020 capital expenditures to $15 million to $25 million; Proactively curtailed production at selected oil-weighted fields operated by the Company and has received notice of potential shut-ins of non-operated production; Implementing 15% to 25% reductions in lease operating expenses without compromising safety or operational capabilities and reviewing G&A costs for additional savings.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KPS Capital Partners, LP announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Lufkin rod lift solutions business from Baker Hughes. Lufkin was founded in 1902 and acquired in 2013 by General Electric's Oil & Gas division. The division subsequently merged with Baker Hughes, Inc. in 2017. Upon close, the transaction will transfer assets of the Lufkin rod lift business to an affiliate of KPS, including brand rights, facilities, intellectual property and personnel. Lufkin's power transmission business will remain part of the Baker Hughes portfolio and is not included in the transaction with KPS.

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for April 2020 was 915 down 144 from the 1,059 counted in March 2020, and down 147 from the 1,062 counted in April 2019. The international offshore rig count for April 2020 was 228, down 16 from the 244 counted in March 2020, and down 23 from the 251 counted in April 2019. The average U.S. rig count for April 2020 was 566, down 206 from the 772 counted in March 2020, and down 446 from the 1,012 counted in April 2019. The average Canadian rig count for April 2020 was 33, down 100 from the 133 counted in March 2020, and down 33 from the 66 counted in April 2019. The worldwide rig count for April 2020 was 1,514, down 450 from the 1,964 counted in March 2020, and down 626 from the 2,140 counted in April 2019.

Press Release - Fluor provided an update on certain corporate matters. For the first four months of 2020, the company’s cash balance has ranged between $1.7 to $2.0 billion. The company continues to have adequate liquidity to meet all operational and project needs and its revolving credit facilities remain undrawn. However, with the preservation of liquidity as a top consideration, and in light of the current economic disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and weak commodity prices, Fluor has made the decision to suspend its dividend as of April 29, 2020. Furthermore, the company is continuing its cost reduction efforts. The company continues to pursue the divestiture of its equipment rental company (AMECO) business, P3 assets and excess real estate. Although the timing of these transactions has slowed as a result of the pandemic, the company continues to believe that it will realize the full value of these divestitures.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Fluor announced that its joint venture with Balfour Beatty was conditionally selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to reconstruct and widen U.S. 290 from approximately the east end of Circle Drive to Loop 1 and State Highway 71 from U.S. 290 to Silvermine Drive in Travis County, west of downtown Austin, Texas. Fluor anticipates it will book its share of the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2020.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been selected by the UK's Crown Commercial Services (CCS) to join the new Training Estates Services Framework Agreement to support the training estate of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). This commercial agreement will be used by MOD's Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and other UK public sector bodies. It aims to allow procurement departments the ability to enter into call off contracts of various sizes and complexity.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced its 2020 first quarter results. The Company generated consolidated revenue of $74.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease is attributable to a drop in US industry activity, offset by an increased market share in the US business unit. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $33.3 million in the first quarter, a decrease of 18% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the decrease in gross profit in the US business unit, partially offset by an increase in gross profit in the Canadian business unit. Free cash flow was $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.4 million from the corresponding period in 2019. In 2019, free cash flow was negatively affected by the operating activities described above and higher capital expenditures in the US business unit. The Company and its Board of Directors are actively assessing an optimal cost structure and capital allocation strategy, including the levels of future dividends, in order to balance the Company's commitment to shareholder returns while preserving its financial strength. Pason will maintain the quarterly dividend to be paid on June 29, 2020 at $0.19 per share and in light of the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the significant negative impact that a weakened commodity price environment have on the outlook for industry activity, the company currently intends to reduce the next quarterly dividend, expected to be declared following the second quarter, to $0.05 per share.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Revenues increased 2% in the quarter versus last year, however this was dampened by the onset of COVID-19 in the latter part of the quarter. Product support and rental revenues were trending 5% and 7% higher respectively through February, but reduced activity in March largely offset this growth. It is difficult to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on equipment revenues. Operating income was 6% lower on reduced gross margins (tight pricing and lower rental fleet utilization) combined with increased expense associated with fleet investment strategy and an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts. Backlogs were $567.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $544.9 million at March 31, 2019, with a new record set at CIMCO. Net earnings decreased $1.9 million or 5% in the quarter versus a year ago to $37.4 million or $0.46 EPS. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per common share, payable on July 3, 2020 to shareholders on record on June 9, 2020. The quarterly dividend was previously increased 14.8% to 31 cents per share effective with the dividend paid April 2, 2020.

Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced first quarter 2020 results, including a net loss of $72.3 million, or $(0.98) per basic and diluted share. The first quarter results were negatively impacted by $103.9 million or $1.07 per share in goodwill and other asset impairments, $2.2 million or $0.02 per share in costs related to plant startup and expansion, $1.1 million or $0.01 per share in facility closure costs, $0.6 million or $0.01 per share related to merger and acquisition expenses, partly offset by $15.2 million or $0.16 per share in other adjustments, resulting in adjusted EPS for the first quarter of $(0.03) per basic and diluted share. Due to the sharp decline in crude oil prices and the expected reduction in well completions, the Company expects its Oil & Gas segment sales next quarter to decline sharply. However, the Company's costs in this segment are highly variable and the Company will continue to right-size its operations accordingly. In response to these challenging conditions, the Company has idled or curtailed production at several facilities, reducing its staffed annual Oil & Gas production capacity from 24 million tons to 6 million tons.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Helmerich & Payne reported a net loss of $421 million or $(3.88) per diluted share from operating revenues of $634 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $31 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, on revenues of $615 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The net loss per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and the net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 include $(3.87) and $0.14, respectively, of after-tax gains and losses comprised of select items. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, select items were comprised of: $0.26 of after-tax gains pertaining to gains on sales, a reduction in the fair value of a contingent liability, the reversal of accrued compensation and early termination compensation; $(4.13) of after-tax losses pertaining to non-cash impairments of goodwill, less capable rigs, and excess related equipment and inventory, abandonments and accelerated depreciation, and a non-cash fair market adjustment to our equity investment. Net cash provided by operating activities was $121 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $112 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

REFINERS

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced a first-quarter 2020 loss of $2.5 billion, compared with earnings of $736 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding special items of $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, primarily impairments related to goodwill and the company’s investment in DCP Midstream, LLC, adjusted earnings were $450 million, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $689 million. Capital expenditures and investments in the first quarter were $923 million. Excluding $23 million of capital funded by Gray Oak joint venture partners, adjusted capital spending was $900 million. Phillips 66 funded $443 million of share repurchases and $396 million of dividends in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with 437 million shares outstanding.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BofA Global Research downgraded Cheniere Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $287.6 million for first quarter 2020 compared to $207.7 million for first quarter 2019. The increase in first quarter 2020 net income was primarily driven by mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments for hedge positions related to the partnership's commodity-related activities. Diluted net income per common unit was $1.26 in first quarter 2020 and 91 cents in first quarter 2019. Diluted net income per unit excluding MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, of $1.28 for first quarter 2020 was higher than the $1.08 guidance previously provided by management primarily as a result of lower operating expenses, higher gas liquids blending margins as well as a $12.9 million, or 6-cent per unit, gain on the sale of a portion of the partnership's investment in Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, LLC during Feb. 2020. During 2020, Magellan's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $750 million of common units through 2022. Through March 31, 2020, the partnership had repurchased 3.6 million units for $202 million. The timing, price and actual number of units repurchased will depend on a number of factors including expected expansion capital spending needs, alternative investment opportunities, excess cash available, legal and regulatory requirements, market conditions and the trading price of the partnership's common units.

Press Release - NuStar Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2020 common unit distribution of $0.40 per unit, which is a 33 percent reduction from last quarter’s distribution. This reduction is expected to preserve approximately $88 million per year to support NuStar’s balance sheet. The first quarter common unit distribution will be paid on May 15, 2020 to holders of record as of May 11, 2020. In addition to this distribution policy change, NuStar previously announced significant cuts to capital spending and expenses, including a 45 percent reduction in its 2020 strategic capital program and a reduction of between $20 - $30 million of controllable expenses for the full year of 2020.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded ONEOK to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners announced first-quarter 2020 earnings of $226 million, or $0.93 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $274 million, and distributable cash flow was $269 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $321 million in the first quarter, compared with $345 million in the prior quarter. As of March 31, 2020, total debt outstanding was $3.5 billion. The Partnership had $92 million in cash and cash equivalents and $747 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Press Release - TC Energy announced net income attributable to common shares for first quarter 2020 of $1.15 billion or $1.22 per share compared to net income of $1.0 billion or $1.09 per share for the same period in 2019. Comparable earnings for first quarter 2020 were $1.1 billion or $1.18 per common share compared to $1.0 billion or $1.07 per common share in 2019. TC Energy's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, equivalent to $3.24 per common share on an annualized basis. While capital markets conditions have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, over the course of April, the Company has enhanced its liquidity by in excess of $9 billion through offerings of $2.0 billion of medium term notes in Canada and US$1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in the U.S., establishment of an incremental US$2.0 billion of committed credit facilities and completion of the $2.8 billion sale of its Ontario natural gas-fired power plants. This is expected to be further supplemented by funds received from closing the Coastal GasLink joint venture and project financing transactions in the second quarter.

Press Release - TC Energy announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as the U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis dented investors sentiment. London-listed stocks fell after data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt. In Asia, with many markets closed, the benchmark Nikkei index fell, with declines led by chipmaking firms. The dollar was down against a basket of major currencies. Demand worries weighed on oil prices. Gold was little changed. Data on construction spending and ISM manufacturing PMI are scheduled on economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.