Oil Rises Amid Saudi Arabia’s Pledged Production Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open in the green amid higher broader index futures and gains in both crude oil and natural gas this morning. News flow in the sector remains light, with sector equities tracking broader markets and commodity prices.

Oil rose on Thursday as tighter supply resulting from Saudi Arabia's pledged production cut and a potential pause to U.S. interest rate hikes offset worries over demand weakness and a global economic slowdown. At an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it will cut its crude output by 1 million bpd in July on top of a broader deal to limit supply into 2024 as the producer group seeks to boost flagging prices.

Natural gas futures are higher by a penny ahead of weekly inventory data expected to show a build of 116 bcf for last week.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Weatherford International plc announced it has been awarded a three-year contract with Aramco to deliver drilling services.

Vontier announced that its Retail Solutions business has been selected by Shellto deploy its iNFX payment solution and microservices platform across their U.S. network of over 13,000 locations by the end of 2024.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced the early results and upsizing of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to an amended Maximum Tender Amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025. EQT has amended the Tender Offer to increase the aggregate principal amount of Notes subject to the Tender Offer from $250.0 million to $300.0 million. All other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain unchanged and are described in the Offer to Purchase dated May 24, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cactus announced that the board of directors of the Company has authorized the Company to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of up to $150 million in open market transactions or block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, through the use of trading plans or any other method permitted under U.S. securities laws, rules and regulations. The Company intends to utilize Rule 10b-18 and one or more Rule 10b5-1 trading plans in connection with the repurchases.

NuScale Power and Accelerant Solutions announced an agreement for the development and implementation of a NuScale Licensed Operator Training Program.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Vertex Energy announced that the Company has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 to exchange approximately $79.9 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes held by such holders for an aggregate of approximately 17.2 million newly issued shares of Vertex common stock, pursuant to an exemption from registration provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. After the closing of the Exchanges, which is expected to occur on or around June 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, approximately $15.2 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes will remain outstanding. The Exchanges could affect the market price of Vertex’s common stock.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher as government bond yields hovered near recent highs on worries that major central banks could keep raising interest rates. European shares were up, helped by gains in bank stocks. Japan's Nikkei closed lower as investors locked in profits from a recent run-up in technology shares. The dollar was on the back foot, while gold prices edged higher as traders contemplated the possibility of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve, even if it pauses next week.

