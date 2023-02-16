Oil-rich Guyana expects annual economic growth of over 25% in coming years

By 2027, energy producers in Guyana expect to surpass 1 million barrels per day of oil and gas output and begin natural gas exports, providing a fresh source of hard currency to the nation.

"The outlook remains extremely favorable," the minister said. "Real economic growth of 25% over a sustained period is an achievement that is rare in the historic economic context."

Guyana is doubling efforts to boost its non-oil economy, including the gold mining sector, while maintaining inflation in single digits amid the country's rapid expansion and limiting external borrowing.

"We're extremely selective and careful about the new borrowing that we contract, borrowing only for the purposes of making strategic investments and good quality borrowing," Singh said.

A road to Brazil's northern region, a bridge to Suriname and another bridge crossing the country's Demerara river are among infrastructure projects, along with house building and power plants.

According to the public budget, the government's National Resource Fund will receive $1.6 billion in deposits this year, while withdrawals for funding the country's capital expenditures will be around $1 billion. By the end of 2026, the fund is expected to have increased its balance to $5.4 billion.

