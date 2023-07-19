Oil retreats on US demand worries despite China stimulus, supply

By Katya Golubkova and Trixie Yap

July 19 (Reuters) - Global oil prices edged down on Wednesday, after opening higher at the start of Asian trade, as markets weighed U.S. demand concerns against China's pledge to support economic growth, tighter Russian supply and declining U.S. inventories.

However, on the positive front, China's top economic planner pledged on Tuesday that it would roll out policies to "restore and expand" consumption in the world's second-largest economy, which could boost oil demand, as consumers' purchasing power remained weak.

"So far, as long as we assume the stimulus in China is going to be successful, oil balances will tighten significantly - even if Europe was to fall in a mild recession," said Rystad Energy's North America research director Claudio Galimberti.

This means prices may still break through the higher end of the current market's range at $80 a barrel, he added.

Traders will be watching for confirmation of the stocks drawdowns in data from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo and Trixie Yap in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sonali Paul)

