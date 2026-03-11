Oil Resumes Upward Trend As Iran War Rages

(RTTNews) - Oil prices resumed their upward trend on Wednesday after having fallen sharply in the previous session following reports that the International Energy Agency (IEA) may deploy its largest-ever stockpile draw to offset supply risks from war.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 4.2 percent at $91.49 a barrel in European trade and WTI contracts surged 4.5 percent to $87.24 a barrel as the fighting in Iran continued to rage on, with the U.S. and Israel exchanging air strikes with Iran across the Middle East.

Both contracts plunged more than 11 percent on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said the war on Iran was "going to be ended soon".

Tehran is keeping up pressure, firing missiles and drones at targets across the Gulf while facing heavy strikes from the United States and Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) today said it had fired four missiles at the headquarters of U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, the Qatar's Ministry of Defence said that the country's military had intercepted a new missile attack aimed at the Gulf nation.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote later in the day on a resolution sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) demanding that Iran stop attacking its Arab neighbours.

