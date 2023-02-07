Oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region catches fire

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A fire ripped through an oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region on Tuesday, the local prosecutor's office said, publishing the address of the refinery where the Lukoil LKOH.MM-owned NORSI plant, one of Russia's largest, is located.

Interfax news agency reported that Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez (NORSI) had confirmed a fire at its plant but gave no details.

Lukoil declined immediate comment.

The prosecutor's office said the blaze was being tackled by emergency services.

(Reporting by Reuters)

