Oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region catches fire

February 07, 2023 — 04:24 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A fire ripped through an oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region on Tuesday, the local prosecutor's office said, publishing the address of the refinery where the Lukoil LKOH.MM-owned NORSI plant, one of Russia's largest, is located.

Interfax news agency reported that Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez (NORSI) had confirmed a fire at its plant but gave no details.

Lukoil declined immediate comment.

The prosecutor's office said the blaze was being tackled by emergency services.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
