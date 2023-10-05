Oil Refineries (OILRF) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 0.00

The average one-year price target for Oil Refineries (OTC:OILRF) has been revised to 0.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 0.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 0.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.81% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil Refineries. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OILRF is 0.08%, an increase of 38.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.94% to 220,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28,131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,199K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 27.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,050K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,860K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 31.16% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 13,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares, representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 33.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,520K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 6.66% over the last quarter.

