Oil Refineries (OILRF) Price Target Decreased by 16.14% to 0.00

The average one-year price target for Oil Refineries (OTCPK:OILRF) has been revised to $0.00 / share. This is a decrease of 16.14% from the prior estimate of $0.00 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $0.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.85% from the latest reported closing price of $0.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil Refineries. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OILRF is 0.06%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 297,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 46,336K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,615K shares , representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,468K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,923K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 4.48% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 27,243K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,279K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 5.79% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23,535K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,028K shares , representing a decrease of 23.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OILRF by 19.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,963K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

