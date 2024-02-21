News & Insights

Energy
Oil refiner HF Sinclair's fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

February 21, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair DINO.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by healthy refining margins and resilient fuel demand.

U.S. refiners' earnings normalized throughout last year, after hitting sky-high levels in 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted crude supplies.

HF Sinclair's consolidated gross refining margin fell to $13.88 per barrel of throughput in the fourth quarter, from $23.47 a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company posted an adjusted profit of 87 cents per share for the quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of 72 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

