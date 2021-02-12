US Markets

Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum elects Jose Pocaterra as chairman of its board

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Friday its board elected its newest member, Jose Pocaterra, as chairman of its board of directors.

HOUSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Friday its board elected its newest member, Jose Pocaterra, as chairman of its board of directors.

Pocaterra, a finance executive who joined the Citgo board a month ago, replaces former Chairperson Luisa Palacios, who stepped down in October and remained a director.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chris Reese) ((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;)) Keywords: CITGO BOARD/CHAIRMAN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More