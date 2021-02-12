Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum elects Jose Pocaterra as chairman of its board

HOUSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Friday its board elected its newest member, Jose Pocaterra, as chairman of its board of directors.

Pocaterra, a finance executive who joined the Citgo board a month ago, replaces former Chairperson Luisa Palacios, who stepped down in October and remained a director.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chris Reese)

