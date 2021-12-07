Oil Recovers on Receding Omicron Fears, China's Economic Support and Iran Delays

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks rose along with the broader markets as concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant receded and China pledged measures to support economic growth.

In an interview Pioneer Natural Resources’s CEO said it will distribute 80% of the company’s free cash flow next year back to investors.

Risk assets including oil are recovering this week after initial data showed the surge in omicron cases hasn’t overwhelmed hospitals and as China’s moves help settle markets whipped by bouts of volatility. Meanwhile, Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies. In another sign of confidence in oil demand, the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia raised monthly crude prices on Sunday.

U.S. natural gas futures rose from a four-month low on Tuesday following a 7% gain in European gas futures that was expected to keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports at record highs. Traders noted that rise in U.S. prices came despite forecasts for milder U.S. weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy to Buy from Hold.

EQT Corporation President and CEO, Toby Z. Rice, responded to the November 23, 2021 letter the Company received from Senator Elizabeth Warren. EQT's response highlighted the enormous positive impact of natural gas on reducing emissions in the United States, as well as the significant opportunity natural gas exports have to address climate change globally.

JPMorgan upgraded Murphy Oil to Overweight from Neutral. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded CNX Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas to Neutral from Overweight.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes files for 2-part notes offering up to $1.25 billion, Reuters reported.

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract by Bechtel to provide high-efficiency gas turbines and centrifugal compressors to support the expansion of the Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Western Australia, which is operated by Woodside. The construction of Pluto LNG’s second train (“Pluto Train 2”) builds on Baker Hughes’ existing technology supply for Pluto LNG’s first train, which has been in operation since 2012, and further expands Baker Hughes’ global turbomachinery fleet in LNG operations.

McDermott continues its decades-long partnership with Saudi Aramco with three new awards for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects. In total, McDermott will provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia's Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa'fah and Safaniya fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

Newpark Resources announced that the Company's Fluids Systems operating segment and Industrialization and Energy Services Company, based in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, have entered into a non-binding preliminary Memorandum of Understanding. Through this MOU, both companies intend to establish a joint venture company providing oilfield chemicals and other high performance related products and services including, as the core business, drilling and reservoir (completion) fluids, industrial minerals, and related services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with further potential future expansion into other strategic territories.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Credit Suisse upgraded CVR Energy to Neutral from Underperform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced its 2022 financial guidance and dividend, and provided an update on its strategic priorities, which will be further discussed at the Company's investor conference today in Toronto. Reaffirmed 2021 full year guidance range for adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) of $13.9 billion to $14.3 billion and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share of $4.70 to $5.00. Announced 2022 financial guidance for EBITDA of $15.0 to $15.6 billion and DCF per share of $5.20 to $5.50, reflecting midpoint growth of 9% and 10% respectively, relative to 2021 guidance. 5-7% average annual DCF per share growth outlook extended through 2024. The Company declared its 27th consecutive annual common share dividend increase, raising it by 3% to $0.86/quarter ($3.44 annually), effective March 1, 2022. Announced its intent to establish a normal course issuer bid program, allowing for the repurchase of up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding its common shares. Sanctioned $1.1 billion of new capital projects adding to its organic growth capital backlog, which is expected to drive significant EBITDA generation through 2024. Up to $6 billion per year of highly visible conventional and low-carbon organic growth opportunities support post-2024 cashflow growth. Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Capital Power to develop a carbon capture and sequestration hub in Alberta.

Kinder Morgan announced its preliminary 2022 financial projections: generate $1.09 of net income attributable to KMI per share, up $0.33 compared to our current 2021 forecast of $0.76 and up $0.70 compared to a calculation of the 2021 forecast of $0.39 that excludes the largely nonrecurring outperformance in the first quarter related to winter storm Uri. This expected increase is largely due to asset impairments taken in 2021. Generate $2.07 DCF per share, down 13% with the outperformance due to Uri reflected in the current forecast for 2021 and up 9% without it. Generate $7.2 billion of Adjusted EBITDA, up 5% from the 2021 forecast excluding the outperformance related to winter storm Uri). Invest $1.3 billion in expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures, or discretionary capital expenditures, in 2022. Generate DCF in excess of discretionary capital expenditures and dividends of approximately $870 million. Return additional value to shareholders in 2022 through an anticipated $1.11 per share dividend (annualized) and opportunistic share repurchases of up to $750 million. End 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3 times, below our long-term target of approximately 4.5 times. The expected $2.07 of DCF per share and the 4.3 times leverage metric do not reflect the impact of possible opportunistic share repurchases.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as technology stocks rebounded with easing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. World stock markets were higher, driven by waning Omicron variant worries and a timely booster shot of Chinese stimulus. Gold prices steadied as improved risk sentiment and a firmer dollar offset support for bullion. Oil prices extended gains as concerns surrounding Omicron variant’s impact on global fuel demand eased and Iran nuclear talks stalled. U.S. trade balance and consumer credit data is due for release later in the day.

