Oil Recovers After News of a Surprise Inventory Build

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start supported by strength in the major market futures. The broader markets turned positive following the release of U.S consumer prices which rose at a slower-than-expected pace last month, which indicates the Feds monetary policy in fighting inflation is succeeding.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures recovered earlier losses that were caused by news of a surprise inventory build as recent CPI figures helped lift risk-sentiment among investors. According to the API, crude oil inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels which defied expectations from analyst who were expecting a drawdown. Demand concerns were further increased following weaker-than-expected crude oil exports from China in April.

Natural gas futures are down on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron renewed oil operations in Venezuela begin a new phase next month that will boost production with the goal of accelerating a plan to recover all of the $3 billion of debt owed by the OPEC member by the end of 2025, four people close to the matter said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP is ramping up oil exploration and drilling activity in frontier prospects as the energy giant tries to stem a decline in its oil and gas output after years of focusing on a shift to renewables to cut carbon emissions.

The UK Supreme Court ruled that it was too late for a group of Nigerian claimants to sue two Shell subsidiaries over a 2011 offshore oil spill they say had a devastating impact on the coastal area where they live.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips announced that ConocoPhillips and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ConocoPhillips Company, have increased the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) that they intend to purchase in the previously announced cash tender offer to $1.1 billion from $750.0 million. This increase in the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price matches the expected aggregate gross proceeds from the concurrent public offering of CPCo senior debt securities priced earlier that will be used to finance purchases made in the Tender Offer.

EQT announced that it has received the Requisite Consents in its previously announced consent solicitation to amend the indenture governing its outstanding 5.700% Senior Notes due 2028 to extend the Outside Date for the special mandatory redemption provision from June 30, 2023 to December 29, 2023, which ensures that the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes remain available through December 29, 2023 if the closing of EQT's pending acquisition of THQ Appalachia I Midco, LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I Midco, LLC occurs on or before such date.

Occidental announced net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 of $983 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 billion, or $1.09 per diluted share.

Ovintiv announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company recorded net earnings of $487 million, or $1.97 per diluted share of common stock. Ovintiv expects to deliver 2024 total company average oil and condensate production volumes of greater than 200 Mbbls/d with total capital investment of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion, following the integration of the recently announced Midland Basin acquisition and the Bakken divestiture.

W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Generated net income of $26.0 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023, which includes $39.2 million in net unrealized gain on outstanding derivative contracts. Adjusted Net Loss totaled $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2023, which excludes the net unrealized gain on outstanding derivative contracts.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter results. Total company operating earnings improved 140% year over year to $47.9 million, with net loss narrowing to $21.6 million versus $29.0 million over the corresponding period. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $77.4 million from $64.8 million last year.

Compass Minerals announced that it has acquired the outstanding 55% interest in Fortress North America (Fortress), a next-generation fire retardant company, bringing the company’s ownership stake to 100%. Building upon a previous 45% minority ownership stake that Compass Minerals has held in Fortress since January 2022, the transaction provides Compass Minerals full ownership of all Fortress assets, contracts and intellectual property.

Granite has been awarded an approximately $173 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento District, to construct various elements along the Sacramento River in California. Project funding will come from the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and other sources and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

KBR announced it has been awarded a contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to implement its market-leading supercritical solvent deasphalting (SDA) technology, ROSE, at HPCL's Mumbai Refinery.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total revenues of $43.6 million, an 11% year-over-year increase and an 8% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss of $(15.0) million and loss per share of $(6.10), compared to a net loss of $(1.5) million and a loss per share of $(0.64) in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income of $1.2 million, a $3.0 million improvement from the first quarter of 2022, resulting in adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.50.

ProFrac Holding announced financial and operational results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total revenue grew approximately 7% sequentially to $851.7 million over 2022 fourth quarter revenue. Net income declined approximately 48% sequentially to $59.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding Flotek declined approximately 5% sequentially to $255.0 million.

SLB has made several operational and structural changes to keep its Russian business in compliance with Western sanctions on oil equipment and technology transfers, as it aims to ride out efforts to curb Russia's use of energy to finance its war efforts.

Smart Sand announced results for the first quarter of 2023. Revenues were $82.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $73.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues increased in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a higher average sales price for our sand and contractual shortfall revenue. For the first quarter of 2023, we had a net loss of $(3.6) million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $(5.9) million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $1.9 million of net loss on the disposal of fixed assets as we reconfigured one of our wet plants to increase the efficiency of its operations and upgraded some of our mining equipment.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that the Transocean Equinox was awarded a five-well contract in Australia by a major operator, representing approximately $137 million in firm backlog, excluding full payment for mobilization and a demobilization fee.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were lower as investors awaited a key reading on inflation to see whether the Federal Reserve was successful in bringing down rising prices. European futures along with Japan's Nikkei were also in the red. Oil prices fell as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories sparked demand concerns. The dollar was a little changed while gold prices eased after rising in the previous two sessions.

