Oil Recovering Yesterday’s Losses on Optimism Surrounding a Chinese Economic Stimulus Package

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major equity indices which received a boost following better-than-expected Q4 results from Netflix. As earnings season continues within the energy space, Baker Hughes released Q4 results with EPS and FCF better than expected, while revenue came in slightly below consensus and adj EBITDA was in-line with estimates.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are recovering yesterday’s losses on optimism surrounding a Chinese economic stimulus package and geopolitical tensions which overshadowed demand concerns. Earlier today Governor Pan Gongsheng said China’s central bank will cut the reserve requirement for all banks by 50 basis points in an attempt to boost the country’s lagging economy. U.S. Central Command overnight announced it launched additional strikes against two Houthis anti-ship missiles. Traders will also be keeping an eye out for inventory data due later today, as last night’s API print showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.7 million barrels last week, meanwhile gasoline inventories jumped by 7.2 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures steadied as market participants weighed in forecasts for warmer weather against expectations for a large storage draw. EIA storage report Thursday has consensus looking for a draw of (320) Bcf vs the 5-yr avg of (153) Bcf, which would be 3rd largest draw on record.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

After 33 years of distinguished service, Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company, has elected to retire effective May 1, 2024. Barbara Pickering, currently Vice President of Operations, Chevron Shipping Company, will succeed Mark as President.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell will undertake maintenance work on multiple units at its 400,000 bpd Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands from the end of January, it said in a statement on social media platform X. The work on Europe's largest refinery will be completed by mid-April, the company added. Shell said it may need to use flaring as part of the maintenance process.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Devon Energy announced that Jeremy Humphers, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, is retiring from the company. Mr. Humphers will step down from his current role effective March 8, 2024. John Sherrer will succeed Mr. Humphers as Vice President, Accounting & Controller and will be designated as the company’s principal accounting officer.

Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company’s 2023 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company’s independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2023. Gran Tierra achieved strong 154% (1P), 242% (2P) and 303% (3P) reserves replacement through our successful results from our development drilling, waterflooding programs, field performance and the Suroriente Block Continuation Agreement. This multi-faceted success resulted in record highs for the Company’s year-end 1P, 2P and 3P oil reserves.

Gran Tierra Energy announced 2024 guidance and operations update. 2024 Capital Expenditure Budget of $210-240 Million and Expected 2024 Cash Flow of $280-320 Million in Base Case. Plan to Drill 13-17 Development Wells and 6-9 High Impact Near-Field Exploration Wells. Forecast 2024 Production of 32,000-35,000 BOPD, Increases of 4% from 2023, 11% from 2022 and 28% from 2021. Forecast 2024 Free Cash Flow of $175 Million Before Exploration, $75 Million After Exploration in Base Case.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023. Revenue for the quarter was $6,835 million, an increase of 3% sequentially and an increase of 16% year-over-year. The increase in revenue was driven by higher volume in both IET and OFSE. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $816 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $165 million before tax.Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1,091 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $165 million before tax.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. announced two financing transaction updates today. These financings replace the Company's previous Supply and Offtake Agreements that provided financing for our Shreveport and Montana Refining facilities. The Shreveport SOA has been replaced with a new SOA that we entered into with J. Aron on January 17, 2024. Additionally, we increased the size of our Asset Backed Loan facility to support the inventories previously provided for under the Montana Refining SOA. We also included the Refinery Assets at Great Falls to increase the availability under the ABL facility.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures climbed, after Netflix surged on posting its largest-ever fourth-quarter subscriber growth, while ASML's strong earnings drove gains in chip stocks. European shares traded higher, boosted by technology stocks. Japan's Nikkei closed lower as profit-taking continued from the last session. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks rose after China's central bank said it will cut banks' reserve ratio, a move expected to boost sentiment. Oil seesawed between modest falls and gains as traders weighed the impact on prices stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions and concerns over tepid demand. Gold eked out gains due to a softer dollar. On the economic front, S&P Global manufacturing and services PMIs are scheduled for release later in the day. Investors will also watch out for Tesla, IBM, and CSX results after the market closes.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.