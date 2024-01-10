Oil Recovering Some of This Week’s Losses on Rising Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex, while futures tied to the major equity indices are flat as investors wait for the consumer price index report due tomorrow.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are recovering some of this week’s losses on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the shutdown of a top Libyan oilfield and a weaker dollar. Houthis today said they targeted a U.S. ship supporting Israel, while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sundai said his nation wants a quick and orderly negotiated exit of U.S. led military forces from its soil, stating their presence is destabilizing. Last night’s API data points to a large draw in crude inventories. The report also shows builds in gasoline and distillate inventories that exceed analyst estimates. Expectations for record high output in 2024 and worries about weak economic growth are limiting gains.

Natural gas futures dropped this morning, after yesterday's 7% move higher, on forecasts for cold weather to drive up heating demand and cause freeze-offs in several shale regions, which is outweighing predictions for a large draw in storage. Updated estimates for storage week-ending 19-January now expects a draw of over (270) Bcf, potentially making it one of the ten largest pulls on record. Near-term, consensus for EIA storage week-ended 5-January due tomorrow has a draw of around (115) Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Plenitude, the low-carbon unit of Eni, has signed a deal with Portugal's EDP Renovaveis EDPR.LS to purchase an 80% equity stake in a portfolio of photovoltaic plants in the United States. The three solar parks in Texas and Ohio have a total installed capacity of 340 megawatt alternating current (MWac), of which 272 MWac corresponding to Plenitude's share, Plenitude said in a statement. "The agreement allows Plenitude to reach over 1.2 gigawatt (GW) of installed capacity in the U.S. contributing to the goal of reaching 7 GW worldwide by 2026," Chief Executive Stefano Goberti said.

Norway's Equinor said the adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of its Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) unit was expected to be "around the low end of the guided range" of between $400 million and $800 million. "The fourth quarter refining and liquids margins are reduced from 3Q," Equinor said.

According to Reuters, Brazil's Vibra said brand licensing deal with Petrobras to remain in place until 2029.

TotalEnergies said it had agreed to increase its stakes in Namibia's offshore oil blocks 2913B and 2912, buying respectively an extra 10.5% and a further 9.39% in them from Impact Oil and Gas Namibia Limited. TotalEnergies will now own a 45.25% stake in block 2913B containing the Venus oilfield discovery, and a 42.5% stake in block 2912, TotalEnergies said.

According to Reuters, OFGEM to impose a financial penalty on Shell Energy UK following an investigation.

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Equinor ASA with Market Perform rating and a NOK 291 price target.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA announced that Stephen J. Riney has been promoted to president and chief financial officer. Riney has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since joining APA in 2015.

Vital Energy provided select preliminary results for fourth-quarter 2023, including average daily total and oil production and incurred capital investments. Production. The Company’s fourth-quarter 2023 total production averaged approximately 113.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBOE/d"), above guidance of 101.8 - 105.8 MBOE/d. Oil production for the quarter averaged approximately 52.8 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBO/d"), above guidance of 47.9 - 50.9 MBO/d. Production results were primarily driven by outperformance of recently turned-in-line wells in Howard and Upton counties. Earlier-than-expected closing dates for previously announced transactions and the acquisition of additional working interests during the quarter contributed approximately 1,250 BOE/d (60% oil) to quarterly production. Capital Investments. Total incurred capital expenditures during fourth-quarter 2023 were approximately $190 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, in-line with guidance of $175 - $190 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of approximately $1.14 billion, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on November 1, 2023. Contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne to Equal-Weight from Overweight.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed ahead of key inflation reports and earnings from major lenders later in the week, while the Nasdaq gained slightly, supported by a dip in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, losses in commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest in 34 years on gains in technology shares and a softer yen. Chinese stocks fell on low investor sentiment in the absence of market catalysts. In commodities, gold prices edged up as the dollar weakened slightly, and oil steadied after earlier gains as supply concerns were balanced out by rising U.S. output and economic worries. Separately, bitcoin was volatile after a fake social media message was posted on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's account.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.