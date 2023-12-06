Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

By Colleen Howe and Muyu Xu

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices reclaimed some ground on Thursday after tumbling to a six-month-low in the previous session, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand and economic slowdowns in the U.S. and China.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $74.68 a barrel by 0409 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.80 a barrel.

"Oil markets may have been oversold," which could mean the recovery is a "short-term rebound," said Tina Teng, a markets analyst with CMC Markets, in a note.

In the previous session, the market was "spooked" by data showing U.S. output remains near record highs even though inventories fell, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Some of the bearishness was also a result of higher product fuel inventories, the ANZ analysts said.

Gasoline stocksUSOILG=ECI rose by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 223.6 million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday, far exceeding expectations for a 1 million-barrel build.

For the first time in a year, the market structure for Brent contracts switched to trade in contango, with contracts for near-term delivery cheaper than six months later LCOc1-LCOc7. WTI contracts have also switched to trade in contango over six months out.

Oil prices have fallen by about 10% since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, announced a combined 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary output cuts.

A Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output fell in November in the first monthly drop since July, as a result of lower shipments by Nigeria and Iraq as well as ongoing market-supporting cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met to discuss further oil price cooperation on Wednesday as members of OPEC+, which may strengthen the market's confidence in the impact of output cuts.

Kuwait and Algeria also reaffirmed their support and commitment to the voluntary cuts.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe and Muyu Xu; Editing by Jamie Freed and Sonali Paul)

((colleen.howe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.