Oil Rebounds as Supply Concerns Offset U.S. Government Credit Downgrade

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past strength in the underlying commodities while the major equity futures extend declines. U.S. stock index futures fell as a jump in U.S. bonds yields, spurred partly by Fitch's downgrade of U.S. long-term credit rating, pressured rate-sensitive shares and set Wall Street up for another selloff.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures have rebounded slightly in early trading after dropping sharply from more than three-month highs in the previous session as concerns around supply tightness offset the impact on sentiment of a U.S. government credit downgrade. Crude is supported by supply concerns because of output cuts by OPEC+ which a meeting today is expected to keep in place, further eroding inventories.

Natural gas futures are trading higher, recovering from yesterday’s selloff amid forecasts for hotter than normal weather continuing through mid-August, especially in Texas.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni has revoked the force majeure status on three exploration assets located in Libya, the energy group said on Thursday, after a study on the security conditions of the basins yielded positive results.

TotalEnergies, Baker Hughes, Technip Energies, Azimut (through the fund Azimut ELTIF - Infrastructure & Real Assets ESG) and other investors have signed preliminary agreement to invest in Zhero Europe in order to develop large scale renewable energies projects in Europe and Africa spanning across renewable power generation, power interconnections and green molecules.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA reported a 59% slide in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower energy prices. The Texas-based company's net income attributable to common stock was $381 million, or $1.23 a share, for the three months ended June 30 compared to $926 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

APA said its most recent appraisal well in Block 58 off Suriname's coast confirmed the extension of oil resources 14 kilometers from the discovery well.

Callon Petroleum reported second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Net loss of $107.9 million, or $1.74 per share (all share amounts are stated on a diluted basis), adjusted EBITDAX of $332.3 million, and adjusted income of $123.1 million or $1.99 per share.

Chord Energy reported second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. On July 1, 2022, the Company completed the merger of equals transaction between Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The results reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, while the results reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflect legacy Oasis, unless otherwise noted. 2Q23 oil, NGL and gas revenue of $695.4MM impacted by lower realized gas and NGL pricing; and Total return of capital for 2Q23 of $87MM was set at 75% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, plus the $10.9MM of E&P and other CapEx incurred in 1H23 related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed. Return of capital for 2Q23 includes share repurchases of $31MM during 2Q23 at a weighted average price of $147.59 per share.

Civitas Resources announced amendment to increase borrowing base by $1.15 Bln for a new cumulative borrowing base of $3 Bln.

Civitas Resources announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. In addition, the Company also announced the closing of its transformative acquisitions in the Permian Basin for aggregate consideration of approximately $4.7 billion. The deals diversify the Company’s asset portfolio through scalable operations and a deep inventory of quality drilling locations in the top three oil basins in the U.S. GAAP net income of $139.3 million and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $454.3 million. Approximately 312,800 shares of outstanding common stock repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase program for a total of $20.2 million (average repurchase price of $64.55 per share).

ConocoPhillips reported second-quarter 2023 earnings and adjusted earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared with second-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.1 billion, or $3.96 per share, and second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $3.91 per share. Third-quarter 2023 production is expected to be 1.78 to 1.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED). Full-year production is now expected to be 1.80 to 1.81 MMBOED, as compared to prior guidance of 1.78 to 1.80 MMBOED.

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income of $82.4 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $75.6 million. Adjusted EBITDAX of $238.8 million. Capital expenditures of $174.4 million, which comprised 23% of the mid-point of full-year 2023 capital expenditures guidance and announced the Novo Acquisition for $1 billion on June 15, 2023, which is expected to close on August 15, 2023.

Marathon Oil reported second quarter 2023 net income of $287 million or $0.47 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $295 million or $0.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,076 million or $1,121 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $442 million or $531 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions and other financing (adjusted FCF).

Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, including net income attributable to Murphy of $98 million, or $0.62 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $124 million, or $0.79 adjusted net income per diluted share.

Northern Oil and Gas announced the Company’s second quarter results. Oil and natural gas sales for the second quarter were $416.5 million. Second quarter GAAP net income was $167.8 million or $1.88 per diluted share. Second quarter Adjusted Net Income was $132.9 million or $1.49 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $315.5 million, a 16% increase from the same period a year ago.

Northern Oil and Gas announced the completion of its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its reserves-based revolving credit facility. In connection with the redetermination, NOG entered into an amendment to the Facility that will increase the borrowing base to $1.8 billion (from $1.6 billion) and increase the elected commitment amount to $1.25 billion (from $1.0 billion). The amendment will go into effect upon NOG’s closing of the Novo acquisition, scheduled for mid-August 2023, subject to other customary conditions. There are no other material changes to the terms of the Facility. PNC Bank and Bank of Oklahoma have joined as new members of the lending syndicate.

Occidental Petroleum reported an 83% decline in second-quarter profit on lower crude prices and weaker production. Occidental, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., said net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $605 million, or $0.63 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $3.55 billion, or $3.47 per share, a year ago.

Permian Resources announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results and increased both crude oil and total average production by 8% quarter-over-quarter to 84.4 MBbls/d and 165.9 MBoe/d, respectively, announced cash capital expenditures of $371 million and accrued capital expenditures of $386 million, reported net cash provided by operating activities of $448 million and adjusted free cash flow1 of $80 million (cash capital expenditures), and delivered total return of capital of $57 million, or $0.10 per share: quarterly base dividend of $0.05 per share and variable dividend of $0.05 per share

Permian Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. Additionally, the Board has declared a quarterly variable cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock. Combined, the base and variable dividends represent a total of $0.10 per share.

SM Energy announced operating and financial results for the second quarter 2023 and provided certain full year and third quarter 2023 guidance. In the second quarter 2023, net income was $149.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted common share, down from $2.60 per diluted common share in the prior year period, predominantly due to lower commodity prices. Adjusted net income(1) was $1.28 per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $383.3 million and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $390.2 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural Resources posted a decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as lower energy prices and drop in production of oil squeezed the country's largest oil and gas producer. The company reported a net income of C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion), or C$1.32 per share, for the quarter, down from C$3.5 billion or C$3 per share, a year earlier.

Tourmaline Oil announced release financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023 and declare a special dividend. Second quarter cash flow of $784.0 million ($2.28 per diluted share). Tourmaline realized Q2 2023 net earnings of $510.7 million ($1.49 per diluted share).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Aris Water Solutions announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net income of $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, up 158% versus the second quarter of 2022 and up 35% sequentially versus the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted Net Income of $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, up 11% versus the second quarter of 2022 and up 34% sequentially versus the first quarter of 2023.

Select Water Solutions announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $404.6 million as compared to $416.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $335.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $22.6 million as compared to $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

TechnipFMC has received a significant award by Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for its Ndungu project, offshore Angola.

Thermon Group Holdings announced consolidated financial results for the first quarter ("Q1 2024") of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Produced record revenue of $106.9 million, an increase of 12%, driven by sales growth in North America and Asia Pacific. Realized fully diluted GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.32 and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.40, an increase of 65% and 60%respectively due to margin improvement and effective cost control.

DRILLERS

Noble Corporation reported second quarter 2023 results. Contract drilling services revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $606 million compared to $575 million in the first quarter, with the sequential increase driven by improving average dayrates. For the full year 2023, Noble maintains the previously communicated guidance for total revenue in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $725 to $825 million, and capital expenditures (net of reimbursable capex) between $325 and $365 million.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair reported second quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $507.7 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1,221.3 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $503.8 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $1,258.5 million, or $5.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $37.3 million.

PBF Energy reported second quarter 2023 income from operations of $1,389.2 million as compared to income from operations of $1,706.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding special items, second quarter 2023 income from operations was $403.7 million as compared to income from operations of $1,784.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue nearly halved, the top U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter on Thursday, hit by lower natural gas prices. The Houston, Texas-based energy firm posted quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $8 billion a year earlier.

Energy Transfer reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $911 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income per common unit (basic) was $0.25 per unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.12 billion compared to $3.23 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $239 million for second quarter 2023, compared to $354 million for second quarter 2022. The prior period included a $162 million gain on the sale of discontinued operations related to the June 2022 divestiture of our independent terminals network. Excluding the prior period gain, the increase in second quarter 2023 net income was driven by higher profits from our commodity-related activities and overall improved financial results from our core fee-based transportation and terminals activities. Diluted net income per common unit was $1.18 in second quarter 2023 compared to $1.67 in second quarter 2022, or 90 cents excluding the 77-cent favorable impact of the gain on sale of discontinued operations.

Targa Resources reported second quarter 2023 results. Second quarter 2023 net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $329.3 million compared to $596.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company recognized a $435.9 million gain from sale of an equity method investment in the second quarter of 2022. Repurchased $149 million of common stock during the second quarter and $201 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 at a weighted average price of $71.49.

Williams announced the execution of an agreement with Chattanooga Gas, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas, to provide certified, low-emissions NextGen Gas over a 3-year period.

Williams announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. GAAP net income of $547 million, or $0.45 per diluted share (EPS) – up 36% vs. 2Q 2022. Adjusted net income of $515 million, or $0.42 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) – up 5% vs. 2Q 2022. Repurchased $56 million in shares through opportunistic stock buyback program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as a jump in Treasury yields pressured rate-sensitive stocks, while investors looked ahead to quarterly results from megacap companies like Apple and Amazon. European stocks hit a three-week low, weighed by disappointing earnings and data pointing to slowing business activity in the euro zone. In the Asian equity markets, Chinese stocks rose, led by gains in financial shares after state media said wealth effect via stock investing gains would help boost household consumption whereas Japan’s Nikkei ended lower on rising bond yields. Gold fell on a stronger dollar. Oil slid as U.S. government credit downgrade continued to weigh on sentiment. On the U.S. economic front, weekly jobless claims and composite PMI data are due to be released.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.