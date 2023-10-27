Oil Rebounds as Investors Price in Fears of Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major equity futures. U.S. stock futures rose as robust forecasts from Amazon.com and Intel lifted beaten-down megacap tech, while core PCE rose 0.3% in September, which was in-line with expectations.

In earnings news, Chevron posted a third-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates, though non-recurring, extraordinary cash charges related to LNG realizations and oil inventory valuations and other items negatively impacted results. Chevron reported earnings of $6.5 billion for third quarter 2023, compared with $11.2 billion in third quarter 2022. Capital expenditures during the quarter rose more than 50% to $4.7 billion, in part on the acquisition of ACES Delta. Total cost for the Tengizchevroil expansion project is expected to rise by $1 billion. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced third-quarter 2023 earnings of $9.1 billion. Cash flow from operations was $16.0 billion, up $6.6 billion versus the second quarter. In line with plans, capital and exploration expenditures were $6.0 billion in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date 2023 expenditures to $18.6 billion. Full-year capital and exploration expenditures are expected to be at the top end of the guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion as the company pursues value accretive opportunities.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are rebounding from previous session declines as investors priced in fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East which could disrupt oil supplies, after reports that the U.S military had struck Iranian targets in Syria. Two U.S. fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militia. Separately, projectiles hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns injuring several people, sources and officials said, showing the risk of regional spillover from the conflict.

Natural gas futures are trading lower for the fifth-straight day as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps for much of the central and eastern US, especially from the southern Great Plains northeastward into the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern region before a rebound occurs later in the period.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron reported earnings of $6.5 billion ($3.48 per share - diluted) for third quarter 2023, compared with $11.2 billion ($5.78 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter were a one-time tax benefit of $560 million in Nigeria and pension settlement costs of $40 million. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $285 million. Adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion ($3.05 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion ($5.56 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2022.

Exxon Mobil announced third-quarter 2023 earnings of $9.1 billion, or $2.25 per share assuming dilution. Cash flow from operations was $16.0 billion, up $6.6 billion versus the second quarter. In line with plans, capital and exploration expenditures were $6.0 billion in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date 2023 expenditures to $18.6 billion. Full-year capital and exploration expenditures are expected to be at the top end of the guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion as the company pursues value accretive opportunities.

Oil production consortia led by TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil bid on separate shallow-water oil and gas blocks in Guyana's first competitive auction, a government official said in a briefing on Thursday. The official disclosed which companies had bid on which of the 11 shallow and three deep-water territories made available this year. No further details of the bids were disclosed.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by Iberdrola, S.A. of Spain and BP, p.l.c. of the UK.

Eni beat analysts' expectations for third-quarter adjusted net profit thanks to a better than anticipated performance of its exploration and production (E&P) division. Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.82 billion euros versus a company-provided analyst consensus of 1.63 billion euros. That was down from a bumper result of 3.73 billion euros a year ago when energy prices surged in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The state-controlled group said it raised its full-year guidance for core earnings at its low-carbon unit Plenitude.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings of USD 8.02 billion and USD 2.73 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2023. Net operating income was USD 7.45 billion, and net income was USD 2.50 billion.

Petrobras said on Thursday that its crude oil production during the third quarter rose 9.6% compared to the same period last year. Petrobras pumped 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in the July-to-September period, the firm said in a statement. Including natural gas output, the Brazilian oil giant produced a daily average of 2.877 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 8.8% from the same quarter last year.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $1,601 million, up from net income of $675 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong operating performance and higher commodity prices. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $2,359 million, up from $885 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Imperial Oil Limited announced that the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, has authorized a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1,500,000,000 of its common shares (the “Shares”). The company anticipates that the terms and pricing will be determined, and the Offer will commence, during the next two weeks and will be completed before the end of December 2023.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2023.Revenue of $117.2 million increased 31% sequentially and 33% year-over-year. Net Loss of $7.0 million decreased $10.5 million sequentially and $20.3 million year-over-year.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announces third-quarter results. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.1 billion or $4.69 per share; adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion or $4.63 per share. It generated $2.7 billion of operating cash flow, $2.4 billion excluding working capital.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were trading higher as robust forecasts from Amazon.com and Intel along with a pullback in Treasury yields lifted megacaps, while investors awaited a key inflation data during the day. European shares were muted, while Nikkei ended higher, with chip-related stocks leading the recovery. Oil prices rose as investors priced in fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East which could disrupt oil supplies, after reports that the U.S military had struck Iranian targets in Syria. Gold and dollar were trading lower.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.