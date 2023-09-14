Oil Rebounds As Expectations of Tighter Supply Overshadow Concerns of Weaker Economic Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open in the green, supported by higher commodity prices and broader index futures. Traders continue to monitor tightening global supply dynamics, while energy demand and usage remains strong. News flow remains light across the sector amid monthly conference season and ahead of quarter-end and earnings nearing next month.

Oil rebounded on Thursday, with Brent crude topping $93 a barrel for the first time this year, as expectations of a tighter supply outlook for the rest of 2023 overshadowed concerns over weaker economic growth and rising U.S. inventories. "That this genuinely bearish stock report only led to a brief temptation to sell speaks volumes and underlines the market mentality," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Natural gas futures are higher by 3%, trading around $2.75. Analysts expect a build of 50 bcf in today’s weekly inventory report.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Nauticus Robotics announced its entry into a service contract with Shell plc. The initial scope of work includes inspection services on a Shell subsea field development in the Gulf of Mexico, and the contract contemplates visible future inspection service projects. The contract follows Nauticus’ successful qualification phase for autonomous methods of subsea operations for inspection services. The new contract acknowledges Nauticus’ successful transition to a fully operational offshore services provider.

TotalEnergies and Air Liquide have signed an agreement for the long-term supply of green and low carbon hydrogen to the TotalEnergies refining and petrochemical platform in Normandy. The project will contribute to the decarbonization of the Gonfrevillle site, reducing its CO2 emissions by up to 150,000 tons a year. This cooperation between Air Liquide and TotalEnergies is aligned with the two companies’ shared commitment to contributing to decarbonize industrial operations in the Axe Seine corridor.

As part of the drive to decarbonize its European refineries, TotalEnergies is launching a call for tenders for the supply of 500,000 tons per year of green hydrogen. The use of green hydrogen should avoid the emission of around five million tons of CO2 each year from the Company's European refineries by 2030.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Vital Energy announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock.

Vital Energy announced that it intends, subject to market conditions, to publicly offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028 and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a registered underwritten offering for a total of $800 million. The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering of the notes and a concurrent offering of common stock to fund the satisfaction and discharge of the indenture governing its 9.500% senior unsecured notes due 2025, to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its senior secured credit facility and use any excess for general corporate purposes.

Vital Energy announced the signing of three definitive agreements that will materially add scale in the Permian Basin, increase Free Cash Flow, enhance capital efficiency and significantly reduce leverage. Combined, the transactions have a total consideration of approximately $1.1653 billion, subject to customary closing price adjustments. The agreements were signed with affiliates of Henry Energy LP and Henry Resources LLC, Tall City Property Holdings III LLC and Maple Energy Holdings, LLC. The transactions, which are subject to customary terms and conditions, are all expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced a three-year award for the newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Aquila with a national oil company for work offshore Brazil. The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024 and represents approximately $486 million in firm backlog, excluding a mobilization fee of approximately 90 times the contract dayrate.

REFINERS

Unionized refinery workers at Phillips 66's 356,000 barrel per day Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, ratified a contract with the refiner in late-stage negotiations, union leaders said on Wednesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Rising optimism about a pause in interest rate hikes in September lifted U.S. stock index futures, while investors readied for Arm Holdings' stock market debut. European shares inched higher, with traders cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision where it is likely to raise interest rates for a tenth consecutive time. Japan's Nikkei share average jumped to a one-week closing high, after U.S. inflation report lifted sentiment. Gold held its ground near three-week lows, while dollar inched lower ahead of U.S. retail sales and producer price index data due later in the day. Oil rose as expectations of a tighter global crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023 overshadowed concerns over weaker economic growth and rising U.S. inventories.

