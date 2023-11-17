Oil Rebounds Amid Worries of Burgeoning Non-OPEC Supply and Cooling Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures edged higher as Treasury yields extended declines from the previous session after recent weak economic data supported bets of a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve next year.

Following two-consecutive sessions of declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are rebounding off yesterday's four-month lows on growing worries about burgeoning non-OPEC supply and cooling demand. Both contracts are on track for their fourth straight week of losses triggered by a steep rise in U.S. crude inventories and production sustaining at record levels, while signs of thawing demand in China also triggered concerns. Meanwhile, prompt monthly spreads for both contracts have flipped to contango, a structure that indicates nearby prices are lower than those in future months reflecting healthy supply.

Natural gas futures slid for the second-straight day on a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Chevron to Buy from Neutral.

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Exxonmobil to Buy from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP is seeking partners for offshore wind projects in Japan and may invest in hydrogen technology companies to tackle inflation and equipment bottlenecks that have battered the renewables sector. The oil major plans to expand in low carbon energy in the coming decades as it seeks a long-term business model that can survive the global transition from fossil fuels. Some investors have criticised the strategy for taking BP's focus from higher returns on oil and gas businesses.

Orsted, Equinor and BP have taken a combined $5 billion of writedowns on U.S. offshore wind projects that are not even completed, in part because their existing power sales contracts would not cover the cost of building and financing the projects. That is because soaring inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain problems have led to much higher costs than anticipated.

Petrobras will send a rig to its Potiguar basin next week, with plans to start drilling in the area later this year, the company said in a statement to Reuters. The move would mark the first exploratory well drilled in the Brazilian equatorial margin since 2015. The area, a vast region that stretches from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapa state, is seen as a new oil and gas exploration frontier, with great prospects but also major socio-environmental challenges. Petrobras said the rig's hull is still in being cleaned.

Banks and other financiers should withdraw their support of TotalEnergies' $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Mozambique, environmental lobby groups urged in a letter sent to more than two dozen project funders. The letter, seen by Reuters, comes at a crucial juncture for the French energy company as it prepares to relaunch Africa's largest foreign direct investment project. Activists warn the project may worsen climate change and fuel human rights abuses in the impoverished southern African nation.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Chord Energy to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tourmaline Oil announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Bonavista Energy Corporation for $1.45 billion, consisting of $725 million in Tourmaline common shares and $725 million of cash, less Bonavista's net debt. The Company expects exit 2023 production of over 600,000 boepd, including the acquired Bonavista volumes.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

ATB Capital Markets downgraded Helmerich and Payne to Sector Perform from Outperform.

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum restarted a rebuilt reformer at its 593,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Thursday, said people familiar with plant operations. Marathon plans to resume production on the 75,000-bpd Ultraformer-3 (UU-3) on Friday, the sources said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Capital One Securities initiated coverage of Excelerate Energy with Overweight rating and a $24 price target.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher as Treasury yields declined on soft economic data fueling rate hike bets. Meanwhile, the dollar fell, strengthening gold prices. European shares rose, boosted by the healthcare sector. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei closed in the green, helped by a strong domestic earnings season, while Hong Kong shares ended down, dragged by a slump in index heavyweight Alibaba Group. Oil prices advanced, a day after sinking 5% to a four month-low on growing worries about burgeoning non-OPEC supply and cooling demand. U.S. housing data is due later in the day.

