Oil Rebounds After Saudi Arabia and Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Supply Cuts Until End of Year

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures inched higher as expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hikes gained steam ahead of commentary by a slew of policymakers later in the week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are rebounding from previous session declines after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year. Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million bpd in December to keep output around 9 million bpd. Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December. Meanwhile, investors will be watching for further economic data from China on Tuesday after weak October factory data last week.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps over parts of the southwestern, central and southeastern US, while below-normal temps are seen for parts of the northeastern mainland.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp successfully started production from the Seagull oil and gas field in the UK North Sea, boosting energy supplies, supporting the supply chain and jobs, and underpinning continued production from an offshore facility that’s been operating for 25 years.

TotalEnergies raised security vigilance for its operations in the Middle East by one level, given the current situation in Gaza, the company said. The TotalEnergies teams in Iraq continue their activities and presence in the country, it added.

Equinor said it has made a commercially viable gas discovery near the Gina Krog field in the North Sea and plans to start production as early as this year. Recoverable volumes were estimated to be between 5 million and 16 million barrels of oil equivalent, Equinor said in a statement. "The discovery will help extend the lifetime and strengthen the profitability of Gina Krog and is important for the entire Sleipner area. It will quickly bring new gas to Europe with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production," it added. Equinor is the operator of Gina Krog with a 58.7% stake, while KUFPEC holds 30% and PGNiG 11.3%.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to Reuters, Crescent Point Energy filed for mixed shelf; size not disclosed.

Kosmos Energy announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $85 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income of $126 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Kosmos Energy announced that it has increased its working interest to 90% and assumed operatorship, subject to customary government approvals, of the world-scale Yakaar-Teranga gas discoveries offshore Senegal. The increase in working interest follows BP’s exit from the field.

Susquehanna downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Neutral from Positive.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

New Fortress Energy announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to charter the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Energos Winter from Petrobras starting in December 2023. The FSRU Energos Winter will be immediately deployed to Terminal Gas Sul, NFE’s newest LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil which will start commercial operations ahead of schedule in January 2024.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher on expectations that the U.S. central bank is done with its rate-hiking cycle. European shares were slightly lower, with the real estate sector losing steam. Nikkei closed at a more than one-month high, boosted by chip-related stocks. Oil prices climbed, as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year. Gold prices and the dollar slipped.

